An Post denying reports that it needs to cut 2,000 jobs

AN POST IS denying that it needs to cut 2,000 jobs to survive.

The company has responded to a story in The Irish Times that states it needs 500 job losses a year over four years.

The paper says the numbers were outlined in a confidential briefing to cabinet last Tuesday – just days before An Post announced a €50 million investment in its network.

However, An Post says the number of 2,000 redundancies is from a strategic review in March 2017.

“The number of 2,000 redundancies is from a strategic review in March 2017. Since then the company has achieved a major turnaround and is performing well ahead of plan.

As the company has returned to growth and profit, its labour demands are changing significantly. Activity especially in parcels is at a higher level than expected and the Company does not now anticipate job reductions of this magnitude.

“Any changes in employment levels in An Post are achieved collaboratively with its Unions, which have played a constructive part in the return of An Post to growth.”