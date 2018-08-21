This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Tuesday 21 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bail for second boy, 13, charged with Ana Kriegel murder

Ana’s body was found in a disused farmhouse on 14 May.

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 21 Aug 2018, 3:20 PM
36 minutes ago 1,807 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4193700
Image: RIP
Image: RIP

THE second 13-year-old boy to be charged with the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Anastasia, Kriegel has been granted bail by Mr Justice Robert Eagar in the High Court.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, is accused of the murder of 14-year-old girl at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14, contrary to common law.

He has been held in custody at the Oberstown detention centre in north Dublin since July 12 when he was charged.

He brought a bail application which came before Justice Eagar at the High Court sitting in Cloverhill today.

The teen, dressed in a cream hoodie top and black jeans, sat between his parents during the in camera hearing. He was accompanied to court by his barrister Damien Colgan SC , with solicitor David Powderly, who pleaded for bail.

Aideen Collard BL, appeared for the State.

Garda Inspector Mark O’Neill who is leading the investigation objected to bail.

Reporting restrictions were imposed by the judge who agreed to grant bail subject to strict conditions.

The teen spoke briefly to confirm he understood the order.

He will face his next hearing at the Children’s Court on August 28 next when it is expected that he will be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.

At his first hearing on 12 July, at the Children’s Court, Detective Sergeant Damien Gannon gave evidence of his arrest at the boy’s home that morning and being charged at Lucan garda station.

He had said the boy, “made no reply to the charge after caution”.

Special directions, necessary due to the boy’s age, had been obtained from the DPP, the court had been told. Due to the nature of the charge, the Children’s Court does not have jurisdiction to rule on the issue of bail.

Anastasia, known as Ana, who was adopted from Russia at the age of two, left her house in Leixlip, at about 5pm on 14 May. However, she did not come home and gardai were alerted. Her body was found at the disused farmhouse three days later.

The co-accused, who was also aged 13, had been remanded in custody on 25 May by the Dublin Children’s Court. He was the first to be charged with her murder.

Bail terms, however, were set by the High Court and he was released at the start this month. He is due to appear again at the Children’s Court on 30 August.

The court has heard the DPP has consented and “has directed trial on indictment in respect of this charge” which means the case will be transferred to the Central Criminal Court once the books of evidence have been completed.

There has been no indication yet as to how either boy intends to plead.

Comments are off as legal proceedings are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Employer who sacked worker after secretly filming him siphoning off diesel 'behaved reasonably'
    31,249  0
    Fora
    1
    		Here's what small firms think should be done to fix the housing crisis
    50  0
    The42
    1
    		'I know this from my biggest learning at Valencia': Neville rejects calls for Emery to 'adapt' his style
    10,571  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A look at why E4's 'Sex in Court' might be the worst TV show that was ever made
    4,127  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Woman arrested after car driven into gates of Government Buildings
    Woman arrested after car driven into gates of Government Buildings
    Two injured in double Limerick stabbing
    Appeal for two missing teenagers believed to be in Dublin
    DUBLIN
    GardaÃ­ issue fresh appeal for help tracing girl (16) believed to be in Dublin
    Gardaí issue fresh appeal for help tracing girl (16) believed to be in Dublin
    Son of victim held over fatal stabbing in Crumlin
    Here's what student accommodation in Dublin looked like back in 1984
    CROKE PARK
    'To have them on the field with me afterwards, thatâs my ultimate moment'
    'To have them on the field with me afterwards, that’s my ultimate moment'
    'I didn't really sleep last night because I visualised scoring a goal on All-Ireland final day'
    Taylor Swift gigs had highest garda bill for event policing this year

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie