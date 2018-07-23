This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Members of rescued Thai soccer team to be ordained in Buddhist ceremony

They will spend time in a monastery before returning to normal life – a common practice in the country.

By AFP Monday 23 Jul 2018, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 2,615 Views 5 Comments
Members of the rescued soccer team pay their respect to Saman Gunan, who died during their rescue attempt.
Image: Sakchai Lalit
Image: Sakchai Lalit

MOST MEMBERS OF the Thai youth football team rescued from a flooded cave will have their heads shaved, don robes and be ordained in a Buddhist ceremony this week, according to officials.

The Wild Boars are enjoying their first few days home after being discharged from hospital and speaking to the media about their harrowing ordeal inside the Tham Luang cave near the Myanmar border.

The 12 boys, aged 11 to 16, and their coach went into the cave complex on 23 June after practice and were trapped by floods from monsoon rains.

They survived on water dripping from rocks for nine days before being found emaciated on a muddy ledge by rescue divers, who helped extract the team a week later in a risky mission.

All made a speedy and surprising recovery after a week in hospital, and on their first day out they prayed for good fortune in a traditional ceremony and mourned a former Thai navy SEAL who died during the rescue efforts.

Now they will go a step further and spend time living in a monastery before returning to normal life, a common practice in Buddhist-majority countries like Thailand.

“They will ordain for nine days,” Prachon Pratsakul, the Chaing Rai governor, told reporters in a briefing at the Mae Sai district office yesterday.

“There will be about 11 boys ordained as novices and one ordained as a monk which is Coach Ek,” he said, referring to Ekkapol Chantawong, who has already been in the monkhood and was said to have helped keep the boys calm inside the cave.

Adjusting 

Praphun Khomjoi, Chiang Rai’s Buddhist office chief, said that the Wild Boars will have their heads shaved tomorrow and attend a robe ceremony the next day.

They will then stay in different monasteries until leaving on Friday week.

One of the children, Adul Sam-on, will not join them as he is Christian, the governor said.

Authorities have told media to give the teammates time to adjust to their lives but interest in the story remains high, with production houses looking to make a Hollywood-style film on the saga.

The story is ready made for the screen, with a bold rescue operation that entailed sedating and moving the boys out of the cave through treacherous passageways.

