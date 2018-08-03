This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Andrea Bocelli confirmed to perform for the Pope at Croke Park

Bocelli previously performed for Pope Francis in Philadelphia during the last World Meeting of Families in 2015.

By Adam Daly Friday 3 Aug 2018, 9:06 PM
Pope Francis with Andrea Bocelli at World Meeting of Families in Philadelphia, USA 2015
Image: ABACA via PA images
Pope Francis with Andrea Bocelli at World Meeting of Families in Philadelphia, USA 2015
Pope Francis with Andrea Bocelli at World Meeting of Families in Philadelphia, USA 2015
Image: ABACA via PA images

RENOWNED TENOR ANDREA Bocelli has been confirmed as a performer for the Festival of Families in Croke Park on Saturday 25 August.

After much speculation over the last few weeks, the news was confirmed by event organisers that Bocelli will sing for the Pope during his visit.

Bocelli previously played for Pope Francis in Philadelphia during the last World Meeting of Families in 2015.

“It is expected to be one of the highlights of the WMOF2018,” organisers said in a statement this evening.

The tenor will join others already announced for the event including Nathan Carter, Dana Masters, Daniel O’Donnell.

Commenting on announcement Father Timothy Bartlett, Secretary General of WMOF2018 said:

“We are delighted to announce that Andrea Bocelli will be with us for our celebration of family life in the presence of Pope Francis.

He will bring so much to our gathering not just because of his wonderful talent but because of his love for his faith.

Bocelli will be returning to Dublin at the end of the October for two shows in the 3Arena.

