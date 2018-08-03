Andrea Bocelli confirmed to perform for the Pope at Croke Park

Pope Francis with Andrea Bocelli at World Meeting of Families in Philadelphia, USA 2015

RENOWNED TENOR ANDREA Bocelli has been confirmed as a performer for the Festival of Families in Croke Park on Saturday 25 August.

After much speculation over the last few weeks, the news was confirmed by event organisers that Bocelli will sing for the Pope during his visit.

Bocelli previously played for Pope Francis in Philadelphia during the last World Meeting of Families in 2015.

“It is expected to be one of the highlights of the WMOF2018,” organisers said in a statement this evening.

The tenor will join others already announced for the event including Nathan Carter, Dana Masters, Daniel O’Donnell.

Commenting on announcement Father Timothy Bartlett, Secretary General of WMOF2018 said:

“We are delighted to announce that Andrea Bocelli will be with us for our celebration of family life in the presence of Pope Francis.

He will bring so much to our gathering not just because of his wonderful talent but because of his love for his faith.

Bocelli will be returning to Dublin at the end of the October for two shows in the 3Arena.