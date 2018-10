32-year-old Andrew Keeley has been missing since Wednesday.

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an appeal for information about a Dublin man who has been missing since Wednesday.

32-year-old Andrew Keeley from Ballyfermot is described as being 6 foot in height, with dark brown hair, of average build and has green eyes.

Investigating officers are appealing for help in tracing Keeley’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Ballyfermot on 01 666 7200.