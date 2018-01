1. You are walking on the pavement on a horrible wet day. A driver speeds past and ploughs through a flooded drain, splashing your clothes. How do you feel? Embrace of Beauty/Shutterstock Murderous I'll live

A bit put-out Seething

2. You did a great job on a project in work but someone else is muscling in on taking the credit. What do you do? n_defender/Shutterstock Challenge them to an arm wrestle at lunchtime Scream at them in a team meeting

Sabotage the project so that they get the blame for it not working out Say nothing. Sure it's all for the good of the company.

3. You lift the empty top layer of what's left of the Christmas chocolates and find someone has already eaten most of the bottom layer. Do you? Dragana Gordic/Shutterstock Laugh it off and have a coffee cream Throw the box against the wall

Lock everyone in the sitting room until someone admits they ate the caramel ones Ah, it saves you breaking your New Year healthy resolutions

4. Your housemate or other half has promised for three weeks in a row to clean the bathroom (you cleaned the kitchen) but each time... didn't. What do you do? Sidorov_Ruslan/Shutterstock Stop cleaning the kitchen Clean it myself

Leave them Rip the cistern from the wall

5. Which of these cake-cutting jobs make you angriest? @EmerTheScreamer/Twitter OMG, pick one and stick to it SrirachaFlash/Reddit HULK SMASH

Luksan Wunder/Youtube That's just not right Pinterest I can't put my finger on why this annoys me

6. You have had something important on your 'to-do' list today. It's now 9pm and you have ticked off 15 other minor things - but not The Thing. How do you feel? Natasa Adzic/Shutterstock Annoyed - I'm a terror for procrastinating In a blind rage at myself

In a blind rage at everyone who distracted me today Calm - I'll get to it

7. A politician who you REALLY don't agree with is on a TV panel. What do you do about it? TV3 Suffer on in case they say something to change your mind Tweet your criticism at the politician's handle and the show's hashtag

Turn off the TV and go to bed Throw the TV out the window