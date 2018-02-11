  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 11 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Family pay tribute to son who died after being swept away in Antrim river

The alarm was raised at 1pm yesterday afternoon, and a major rescue operation was launched.

By Sean Murray Sunday 11 Feb 2018, 4:18 PM
3 hours ago 31,064 Views 25 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3845955
The family of Kayden Fleck have described him as a boy "who just melted your heart".
Image: PSNI
The family of Kayden Fleck have described him as a boy
The family of Kayden Fleck have described him as a boy "who just melted your heart".
Image: PSNI

Updated at 4.20pm

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD BOY who died after being swept away by a river in Antrim yesterday has been named as Kayden Fleck.

A rescue operation was launched after Kayden entered the River Braid near Ballymena. The alarm was raised just after 1pm yesterday afternoon.

PSNI officers managed to take the child from the river around six kilometres downstream, and he was immediately airlifted to hospital.

Kayden’s parents, Darrel and Leanne Fleck have described their “happy-go-lucky” son as “your average wee boy” who “just melted your heart”.

Darrel and Leanne described Kayden and his twin brother, Jayden, as the “two musketeers”.

Photo one Kayden (pictured on the right) with his twin, Jayden. Source: PSNI

The local Harryville Primary School said on Facebook: “Please remember the McGowan family in your thoughts and prayers at this very sad time as they mourn the loss of wee Kayden.

The whole school community is remembering you at this sad time.

Teams from the Community Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue services assisted in trying to locate and rescue the boy from the fast-flowing river.

The Community Rescue Service said: “It is with great sadness that we learned that despite the best efforts of everyone involved the youngster lost his fight for life.

The management and volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend their deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers to the family of the young boy at this tragic time.

PSNI Inspector Shaf Ali said: “I would like to take everyone involved in the search effort and extend my sincerest condolences to the family at this time.”

In a statement released today, Kayden’s family thanked the agencies who were involved in the search and rescue operation, and said they were grateful for the community for the support they have been afforded.

- with reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

Read: Extra staff planned for Irish Rail trains to help deal with seating issues

Read: Dozens of developers are fighting to keep their lands off the vacant sites list

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Investigation under way after death of garda at Ballymun Garda Station
98,583  0
2
International hotel chain 'unwittingly accepted millions of euro in Irish drug money'
87,741  0
3
The firm behind the controversy magnet White Moose Cafe has raked in nearly €100,000
53,386  22
Fora
1
Feuds between telcos and councils are fuelling Ireland's mobile coverage black spots
466  0
2
If a supermarket can sell bananas through storytelling, so can you - here's how
108  0
3
Four years after its News Corp takeover, Storyful is going through a painful adolescence
102  0
The42
1
As it happened: Galway v Mayo, Kildare v Tyrone, Roscommon v Down - Sunday GAA match tracker
42,033  18
2
As it happened: Newcastle vs Man United, Premier League
30,721  51
3
As It Happened: Southampton v Liverpool, Premier League
28,082  32
DailyEdge.ie
1
Kim Cattrall was much more welcoming of Cynthia Nixon's condolences after calling out Sarah Jessica Parker yesterday
10,191  2
2
What Percent Conor McGregor Are You?
8,618  7
3
Poll: Do you buy pancake mix or just make pancakes from scratch yourself?
5,721  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Judge in plea to family fighting over father's estate: 'You are all of the same flesh and blood'
Judge in plea to family fighting over father's estate: 'You are all of the same flesh and blood'
Suspect in murder case suffered traumatic brain injury while trying to escape gardaí
David Drumm authorised deals leading to falsification of bank's balance sheet, court hears
GARDAí
Two handguns, ammo and cannabis seized at Finglas house
Two handguns, ammo and cannabis seized at Finglas house
Investigation under way after death of garda at Ballymun Garda Station
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
DUBLIN
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
A look back at Dublin's relationship with the Spire over the last 15 years
Ireland hammer Italy but eight-try win comes at a cost for Schmidt's side
EU
Should Ireland leave the EU? New poll shows only 10% of voters would back 'Irexit'
Should Ireland leave the EU? New poll shows only 10% of voters would back 'Irexit'
Explainer: Why the "cast iron" guarantee for no hard Brexit border may now be in doubt
Varadkar: 'The Israeli government has a tendency to disengage with countries that recognise the state of Palestine'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie