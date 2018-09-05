This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Site with planning permission for over 400 apartments on sale for €32 million

The vacancy rate in Dublin’s private rented sector has been below 2% for more than four years.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 1:48 PM
1 hour ago 12,483 Views 38 Comments
The site in question
Image: Savills
The site in question
The site in question
Image: Savills

A SITE WITH planning permission for 419 apartments, one house and seven commercial units in Dublin 7 is on sale for €32 million.

The site is located in Cabra, approximately 3km northwest of Dublin city centre and 1km northeast of the Phoenix Park.

Planning permission was granted by An Bord Pleanála as a Strategic Housing Development application in March for 419 apartments accommodated in seven blocks up to eight storeys in height.

The development, being sold by Savills, provides for 93 one-bed, 260 two-bed and 66 three-bed apartments. There will also be a three-bedroom house at the entrance.

The scheme provides for a “neighbourhood centre” comprising four retail/café/restaurant units including a supermarket, an office, a community centre, a crèche, 402 car parking spaces and 484 bicycle parking spaces.

The vacancy rate in Dublin’s private rented sector has been below 2% for more than four years. This is well below the natural vacancy rate (NVR), which Savills estimates to be in the region of 5.3%.

If the vacancy rate is beneath the NVR the market is undersupplied and rents will rise – exactly what has been happening in Dublin and elsewhere.

    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    Site with planning permission for over 400 apartments on sale for €32 million
