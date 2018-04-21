Appeal for witnesses after Roscommon bank robbery

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a bank robbery in Roscommon yesterday.

It happened at a bank on Church Street, Strokestown at around 2.15pm.

Four men wearing balaclavas and gloves entered the bank, one man was believed to be armed with a handgun.

They threatened staff and demanded cash but no injuries were reported.

They left the premises after a short time with an undisclosed amount of cash and made their getaway in a black Audi A4 with UK registered number plates driven by a fifth man.

It is believed they drove up Elphin St, took a right turn and drove in the direction of Kilmore.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and information from any person who may have seen anything suspicious in the hour prior to the robbery and after the incident or to any drivers who may have dash cams fitted to their vehicles.

People are being asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094-962 1637, the Garda Confidential Line 1-800-666-111 or any garda station.