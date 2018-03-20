Appeal for witnesses after disability vehicle was stolen and burned out in Belfast

The vehicle was later seen driving erratically in the Divis area of west Belfast

POLICE ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a disability vehicle was stolen and burned out in south Belfast yesterday.

According to Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson, the vehicle was ‘a specially-adapted grey Honda Jazz’.

Sergeant Wilson says the vehicle was a lifeline for its owner who has a severe disability.

“We believe that a property in the Windsor Avenue area was entered sometime between 1.30pm and 4pm and the keys to the vehicle taken.”

The vehicle was seen to been driven erratically in the Divis area of west Belfast. It was found burned out in the same area.

“He is an older man who relied on this car to get out and about, visit friends and relatives and do his shopping.”

“To take his independence away from him and in this way is a despicable act and one which has greatly upset and distressed him.

Police are appealing for witnesses who might have seen the vehicle yesterday afternoon between 1.30pm and 5pm – or anyone who has information regarding the theft of the vehicle.

You can contact the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference number 800 or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800555111.