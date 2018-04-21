Appeal for 17-year-old missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUN Laoghaire are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Wiktoria Swierczynska.

She was last seen in Carrickmines early yesterday morning.

She is described as being 5’ 3’’ tall, of slight build and with long blond hair.

When last seen she was wearing a green jumper, a white polo shirt and black bottoms.

Anyone who has seen Wiktoria or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000 or any garda station.