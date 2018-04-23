  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 23 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Renewed appeal for 16-year-old missing for almost three weeks

Paddy McDonagh was last seen in Belderrig, Ballina on Tuesday 3 April.

By Cliodhna Russell Monday 23 Apr 2018, 7:09 PM
35 minutes ago 1,492 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3974288

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for a teenager who has been missing from Mayo for almost three weeks.

Paddy McDonagh was last seen in Belderrig, Ballina on Tuesday 3 April at around 7pm.

The 16-year-old is described as being of slight build and 5’11’’ in height. He has blue eyes and short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey/green padded jacket and black tracksuit bottoms with a grey stripe.

Anyone who has seen Paddy or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Belmullet Garda Station on 097 81910, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Britain's new royal baby unveiled to the world as Kate Middleton leaves hospital after giving birth
65,426  103
2
Life as a woman with HIV: 'We're stigmatised because we're looked upon as if we're easy'
42,950  6
3
'Our holiday is ruined': Anger after Irish Ferries sends cancellation emails on Friday evening
40,029  46
Fora
1
Toy store Smyths has snapped up dozens of Toys R Us outlets for €80m
370  0
2
What new European rules to stop 'unfair' grocery deals could mean for the Irish food sector
264  0
3
Despite cancelling thousands of bookings, Irish Ferries won't take a hit to its bottom line
90  0
The42
1
'I told Fergie to shove his Manchester United contract and he told me to get out of his office'
124,100  39
2
Masterchef semi-finalist dies while running the London marathon in memory of his dad
50,636  17
3
How social media means we may never see another Andre The Giant
27,857  21
DailyEdge
1
16 of the oddest Amazon reviews of Irish films
7,295  4
2
Beyoncé and Solange took a bit of a tumble at Coachella last night and people on Twitter were very amused
5,951  0
3
Twitter aren't impressed with advice that this 13 Reasons Why actor gave on "how to win a guy's heart"
5,012  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Mentally ill man who damaged de Valera's headstone given suspended sentence
Mentally ill man who damaged de Valera's headstone given suspended sentence
Waterford woman tells court she was raped by her older brother on her Holy Communion day
Carlow man jailed for 18 years for raping woman and causing life-changing injuries
GARDAí
Inquest hears Garda Tony Golden was shot five times
Inquest hears Garda Tony Golden was shot five times
Man hospitalised after 'horrific' attack in Co Meath
Two men arrested for murder of Derek Coakley-Hutch
COURT
State to appeal decision to strike out charges against company which ran Clerys department store
State to appeal decision to strike out charges against company which ran Clerys department store
Denis O'Brien's privacy vs Dáil privilege: Arguments in businessman's Supreme Court appeal
Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam sentenced to 20 years in prison in Belgium
ABORTION
GAA responds to Save the 8th launch and says it has 'no position' on elections or referenda
GAA responds to Save the 8th launch and says it has 'no position' on elections or referenda
Need a crash course in the history of the Eighth Amendment?
Almost half of voters want to repeal Eighth Amendment

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie