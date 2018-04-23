Renewed appeal for 16-year-old missing for almost three weeks

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for a teenager who has been missing from Mayo for almost three weeks.

Paddy McDonagh was last seen in Belderrig, Ballina on Tuesday 3 April at around 7pm.

The 16-year-old is described as being of slight build and 5’11’’ in height. He has blue eyes and short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey/green padded jacket and black tracksuit bottoms with a grey stripe.

Anyone who has seen Paddy or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Belmullet Garda Station on 097 81910, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.