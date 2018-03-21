Appeal for witnesses after 17-year-old died in Limerick accident

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a 17-year-old died in a car accident in Limerick in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It happened at Tubberyquinn, Ballyneety just after midnight on 20 March.

The teenager died and three other males were injured when the car they were in struck a ditch.

One of the males is seriously injured and all three are being treated at University Hospital Limerick.

They were travelling in a black Mazda 6, registered number 05 D 7435.

The car was seen in the Childer’s Road and Roxboro areas in the hour before the crash. It then drove on the motorway and took the Dooradoyle exit.

The incident has been referred to GSOC as a result of an earlier interaction between the crashed car and gardaí.

Gardaí at Roxboro Road Garda Station are asking witnesses, or anyone with information or who may have seen this car prior to the crash, to contact them on 061 214340.