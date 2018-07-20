Aptamil says there are 'no safety issues' with milk formula after claims it made babies sick

A LEADING BABY milk formula manufacturer says its product is “clinically proven to be safe and well-formulated” amid claims from parents that it is making their children sick.

French food group Danone, who make the product, launched an investigation earlier this month after hundreds of people complained the formula was making their babies unwell.

They claimed that the formula was making children vomit because the powder did not dissolve in bottles properly.

That followed changes to three of the manufacturer’s baby milk products earlier this year.

Last week, a number of people took to the company’s Irish Facebook page to complain about the changes to the product.

One wrote: “My baby is on the number 3 formula and I’ve given her the new formula for the first time today and she’s been vomiting since 11pm.

“It’s so upsetting to see her vomit and she’s exhausted as well.”

Another said: “My 13 month old was on the follow on milk and has been really sick for the last 3 days I have since taking her off it and put her on an organic formula.

“I have noticed the new formula does not mix correctly even with vigorous shaking.

“All the comments I’ve seen on the children being sick are all the exact same symptoms my child has experienced.”

In a statement issued on July 18, Aptamil acknowledged that, “in hindsight”, it could have been clearer to customers that the new formulas required a different method of preparation.

However, it also claimed that the majority of parents had “transitioned well” to the product, and said that some babies may take time to adapt to changes in how they need to be fed.

The statement said: “Ahead of their introduction, the New Aptamil Pronutra Advance formulas have been clinically proven to be safe and well-tolerated.

“All products have gone through extensive quality and safety checks including clinical trials, product testing and product experience tests with more than 1,500 babies.

“Our findings were also subject to external scientific validation.”

The company added that it had concluded its investigation and that there are “no safety issues” with the formula.