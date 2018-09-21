This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Should there be an Áras costs inquiry before the presidential election?

The total breakdown of Áras costs isn’t publicly available; but some have said that the timing of an inquiry is “politically motivated”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 21 Sep 2018, 10:34 AM
30 minutes ago 2,690 Views 27 Comments
Pictured at Aras an Uachtaráin are Pope Francis and President Michael D Higgins planting a an Irish oak tree.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

DO YOU THINK there should be an emergency inquiry into presidential costs before the  Áras election next month?

The Public Accounts Committee has asked for such an investigation into the annual costs of running the office of the president, of which a total cost is available but for which a breakdown isn’t.

The government and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin have said that such an investigation would be “unconstitutional”, with some suggesting that it’s a politically motivated attack on Michael D Higgins just before the vote on 26 October.

So what would you like to happen? Do you think there should be an inquiry into presidential costs before the election?


Poll Results:





About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

