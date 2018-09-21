Poll: Should there be an Áras costs inquiry before the presidential election?

Pictured at Aras an Uachtaráin are Pope Francis and President Michael D Higgins planting a an Irish oak tree.

DO YOU THINK there should be an emergency inquiry into presidential costs before the Áras election next month?

The Public Accounts Committee has asked for such an investigation into the annual costs of running the office of the president, of which a total cost is available but for which a breakdown isn’t.

The government and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin have said that such an investigation would be “unconstitutional”, with some suggesting that it’s a politically motivated attack on Michael D Higgins just before the vote on 26 October.

So what would you like to happen? Do you think there should be an inquiry into presidential costs before the election?

