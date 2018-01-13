  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 14 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arlene Foster says no desire to be 'cut off' from Republic after Brexit

The DUP leader said “I lose none of my unionism” by her desire to protect the Peace Process.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 13 Jan 2018, 2:37 PM
11 hours ago 15,519 Views 103 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3796183
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

DUP LEADER ARLENE Foster has said that she doesn’t want to “lose” the close relationship that has formed between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

The former First Minister of Northern Ireland was speaking at the Killarney Economic Conference this morning, where she made her views on the ideal future relationships of Northern Ireland in the context of Brexit.

It follows months of debate around how the status of Northern Ireland should change in the wake of Brexit so that it can both leave the European Union and maintain peaceful relationship with the Republic – two things that many political commentators say is impossible to implement.

During her speech, Foster said that ties between Northern Ireland and the Republic have grown into an “unimaginably positive” relationship.

“I don’t want to lose any of that.

The progress we have made together was hard-won.  I lose none of my unionism by saying that I am proud of that progress.

She outlined five key principles that the DUP have in relation to Brexit, which include Northern Ireland leaving the EU, and that a Brexit deal would recognise the Irish history.

She added that although she didn’t share people’s concerns about Brexit, she did understand them.

In December, the DUP found elements of an agreed wording between the EU and UK problematic, leading to a last-minute change that allowed Brexit talks to progress to Phase Two.

The DUP are currently propping up British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Tory government, giving Foster and her party more leverage over the UK’s decisions than would otherwise be the case.

Foster has been steadfast in maintaining that Northern Ireland would leave the EU with the rest of the United Kingdom, and said that there shouldn’t be a border “along the Irish Sea” – meaning there shouldn’t be a great separation between the North and Great Britain.

But there has been little suggestions or solutions from the DUP on how the issue of the Irish border could be solved – today’s speech gives some insight into what unionists will want from the second phase of Brexit talks, and the future they envisage for Northern Ireland after it leaves the EU.

Semi-detached Republic

shutterstock_564619639 Source: Shutterstock/Ewelina Wachala

In her speech today, Foster compared the relationship between the Republic and Northern Ireland to “a semi-detached house”.

“The houses may look the same on the outside, but, inside, they look different and we do many things very differently.

But no matter how contrasting the interiors are, they are tied together and part of the same neighbourhood and what happens on one side of the fence inevitably has an impact on the other.

In a particularly significant part of her speech, she emphasised the importance of the relationship between the North and the Republic, and said that they didn’t wish to be “cut off” from one another.

The Democratic Unionist Party supported the UK leaving the European Union, but in so doing Brexit is not about pulling up the drawbridge, building a wall and cutting ourselves off from our nearest neighbours.

Instead, they say they want the whole of the UK should leave the EU (meaning Northern Ireland isn’t left behind); any Brexit deal must recognise the geography and history of the region; to get the best deal for Northern Ireland.

“We want to maximise the opportunities that will flow from our exit from the European Union. More powers in the hands of devolved administrations.

“More flexibility for locally elected Ministers to set policies that work for our regions. And the ability to pursue ambitious new free trade agreements around the world.”

 But we also want to be able to continue to trade as freely with the EU as possible.
We value the contribution that EU migrants have made and continue to make to our economy and society and we will support a new border policy that is strong but sensible.

The Killarney Economic Convergence is described as an annual dialogue between political, economic and civic leaders from Britain and Ireland – with Brexit dominating the topics being discussed this year.

Fianna Fáil leader Michael Martin, who also spoke at the Killarney conference, said that it was a failure of the current government that it hasn’t engaged adequately with the North, “other than in the context of major crises”.

“The narrative of conflict has been followed by one of complacency,” he said.

Read: Nigel Farage says maybe there should be a second Brexit referendum

Read: ‘Shambolic’: Theresa May calamitous cabinet reshuffle heralds fresh calls for her to step down

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (103)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
PHOTOS: Cork roads closed due to flooding
60,590  37
2
Protesters trash H&M shops in South Africa in response to 'monkey' ad
44,217  136
3
Liam Neeson says there's a 'witch hunt' in Hollywood over harassment allegations
40,553  80
Fora
1
Heineken Ireland won't face investigation despite fears it shuts rivals out of pubs
1,278  0
2
Job search giant Indeed is locked in a six-month fight with Dublin council over an 8ft sign
380  0
3
'With garda stations and post offices closing, the local shop is the last bastion of communities'
156  0
The42
1
'She got away with absolute f**king murder!' The day Katie Taylor took on the boys of Ballyfermot
69,009  22
2
‘The one thing I’ll always say is he was a great man’
29,284  6
3
As it happened: Ulster vs La Rochelle, Champions Cup
22,790  17
DailyEdge.ie
1
Not everybody was impressed with Liam Neeson's comments about #MeToo on the Late Late Show
7,876  10
2
Twitter erupted last night after people started a rumour that Kylie Jenner was gone into labour
6,929  5
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Saturday
5,841  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Regency shooting: Witness was 'relieved' to see 'Garda' arrive, until 'he aimed his gun and shot a person'
Regency shooting: Witness was 'relieved' to see 'Garda' arrive, until 'he aimed his gun and shot a person'
Dermot Desmond takes court action over alleged leak to newspaper relating to sale of D4 home
Men go on trial accused of rape at 'VIP Jason Derulo afterparty'
GARDAí
Appeal renewed to help find missing man Michael Cullen
Appeal renewed to help find missing man Michael Cullen
Man in critical condition after being washed into sea in Clare
Gardaí not treating death of man found in Dalkey laneway as suspicious
DUBLIN
A new county has topped the table of Ireland's dirtiest restaurants and takeaways for 2017
A new county has topped the table of Ireland's dirtiest restaurants and takeaways for 2017
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Dublin with 13-month-old baby in the back seat
Announcement of site for Dublin injection centre delayed
CORK
PHOTOS: Cork roads closed due to flooding
PHOTOS: Cork roads closed due to flooding
Cork teenager wins BT Young Scientist after discovering blackberry antibiotic in his back garden
Gardaí seize drugs worth an estimated €200,000 and arrest one man in Cork

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie