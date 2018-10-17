Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting of young man

The scene after the shooting in October 2017.

A WOMAN IN her 30s has been arrested by gardaí investigating the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man.

Jamie Tighe Ennis, who lived in the Timbermill Apartments in Artane in Dublin, was shot on Moatview Avenue in Priorswood on 28 October 2017. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was arrested this morning in the Dublin area and is currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act at Coolock Garda Station.

Of the four people arrested in connection with the investigation on Monday, gardaí are continuing to detain two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, at Clontarf and Ballymun garda stations.

A juvenile male and a man in his 20s were released without charge last night.