Source: Oulster Lane, Drogheda

FOUR PEOPLE, THREE men and a woman, have been arrested in Co Louth after the seizure of a firearm.

Gardaí targeting organised crime, assisted by the Armed Support Unit, raided a house on Oulster Lane in Drogheda just after midnight.

There they arrested three men, all aged in their 20s, and a woman in her 40s.

A handgun was seized at the scene following a search.

Investigations are ongoing.