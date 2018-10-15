Three men and a minor arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Jamie Tighe Ennis

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED four males today in collection with the fatal shooting of Jamie Tighe Ennis last year.

The 24-year-old man from the Timbermill Apartments Artane was shot on Moatview Avenue, Priorswood on 28 October 2017. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today, three men aged in their 20s, 30s and 50s as well as one juvenile, were arrested in the Dublin area.

They are currently detained in Coolock, Clontarf, Ballymun and Swords Garda Stations.

Investigations are continuing, Gardaí said.