A building site was evacuated after an artillery shell was found in Dublin's Liberties today

THE ARMY BOMB Disposal team was called to Echlin Street in Dublin today after an artillery shell was discovered on a building site.

The site was evacuated and a cordon was erected on the street after the bomb squad arrived at the scene at 11.10 this morning.

An Army spokesperson said the scene was declared safe at midday. The historic device was removed to a secure military installation for a further examination.

“Should members of the public encounter such munitions they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána,” the spokesperson added.

It’s the second time in a week that the Defence Forces has been called to an incident in Dublin.

Last Thursday the bomb squad were called to a charity shop in Terenure after a donor accidentally handed in an explosive device along with some donated furniture.