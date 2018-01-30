Gardaí back nationwide roll out of 'Ask for Angela' campaign for people who feel unsafe on a date

Source: Waterford purple Flag Zone.

THE GARDAÍ HAVE backed a nationwide roll out of the ‘Ask for Angela’ code-word campaign for people who feel unsafe on a night out.

The initiative encourages people who find themselves in an uncomfortable situation out to ‘Ask for Angela’ at the bar.

The phrase alerts bar staff that something is amiss and they can safely diffuse the situation.

‘Ask for Angela’ was introduced in Waterford by the city council in November.

Since then a pub in Limerick has also introduced it and Cork city council is set to roll it out in the coming weeks.

Venues also display posters in toilets to provide reassurance that there is support available if needed.

There are also posters informing staff what to do when they are approached.

Source: Waterford Purple Flag Zone.

A spokesperson for Waterford council said it’s not yet known how many times the code word has been used but venues will keep a log of instances and a report will be compiled on an annual basis.

She could confirm that the system had been used over the Christmas by a customer who was receiving unwanted attention in one of the city’s busiest venues.

The campaign is supported by the gardaí who called for it to be introduced across the country on Crimecall last night.

The code word campaign was started in 2016 by Lincolnshire County Council in the UK.

Since then it has gained traction around the world, going viral after actor Ashton Kutcher shared one of the posters on his Facebook page.