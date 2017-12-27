Assault, theft and drunk and disorderly: 1,762 Irish people arrested by Met Police this year

SOME 1,762 IRISH people were arrested by the Met Police up until October of this year.

Information provided to TheJournal.ie under Freedom of Information gives the breakdown of offences that people were arrested for fromÂ 1 January to 31 October 2017.

Four Irish people were arrested for murder, one was arrested for attempted murder and 23 were arrested for making a murder threat.

Twenty were arrested for rape in the 10 month period, two were arrested for attempted rape and 19 were arrested for sexual offences.

Fifteen were arrested for harassment and 11 were arrested for threatening words and behaviour.

Most common offences

The most frequent offence was assault with 198 people arrested for common assault.

Actual bodily harm (ABH) was the second most common offence (153), followed by wanted on warrant (144) and theft from a shop (126).

In some of the more unusual cases, four people were arrested for indecent exposure and three were arrested for begging.

One Irish person was arrested for blackmail, while another wasÂ arrested for ticket touting.

Drink and drugsÂ

In total there were 99 seperate offences that Irish people were arrested for, many of these were broken down into specific crimes. For example there were 11 seperate misdemeanours listed for drugs offences.

Altogether 59 people were arrested for the above drugs offences, the majority (27) were for possession of a class A drug.

Some 62 people were arrested for being drunk and disorderly, one was arrested for being drunk in a public place and one was arrested for being drunk and in charge of a child under seven.

On the roadsÂ

Thirty Irish people were arrested for having a positive breath test â€“ while five were arrested for refusing to take a breath test.

Eleven people were arrested for being drunk while in charge of a vehicle, and three for driving under the influence of drugs.

One Irish person was arrested for dangerous driving, while six people were arrested for driving whilst disqualified.

Six people were arrested for having no insurance and three Irish people were arrested for vehicle tampering.