  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 27 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Assault, theft and drunk and disorderly: 1,762 Irish people arrested by Met Police this year

Some 62 people were arrested for being drunk and disorderly, one was arrested for being drunk and in charge of a child under seven.

By Cliodhna Russell Wednesday 27 Dec 2017, 6:15 AM
8 hours ago 9,354 Views 32 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3735918
Image: Edward Smith via PA Images
Image: Edward Smith via PA Images

SOME 1,762 IRISH people were arrested by the Met Police up until October of this year.

Information provided to TheJournal.ie under Freedom of Information gives the breakdown of offences that people were arrested for fromÂ 1 January to 31 October 2017.

Four Irish people were arrested for murder, one was arrested for attempted murder and 23 were arrested for making a murder threat.

Twenty were arrested for rape in the 10 month period, two were arrested for attempted rape and 19 were arrested for sexual offences.

Fifteen were arrested for harassment and 11 were arrested for threatening words and behaviour.

Most common offences

The most frequent offence was assault with 198 people arrested for common assault.

Actual bodily harm (ABH) was the second most common offence (153), followed by wanted on warrant (144) and theft from a shop (126).

In some of the more unusual cases, four people were arrested for indecent exposure and three were arrested for begging.

One Irish person was arrested for blackmail, while another wasÂ arrested for ticket touting.

Drink and drugsÂ 

In total there were 99 seperate offences that Irish people were arrested for, many of these were broken down into specific crimes. For example there were 11 seperate misdemeanours listed for drugs offences.

Drugs - Met Police

Altogether 59 people were arrested for the above drugs offences, the majority (27) were for possession of a class A drug.

Some 62 people were arrested for being drunk and disorderly, one was arrested for being drunk in a public place and one was arrested for being drunk and in charge of a child under seven.

On the roadsÂ 

Thirty Irish people were arrested for having a positive breath test â€“ while five were arrested for refusing to take a breath test.

Eleven people were arrested for being drunk while in charge of a vehicle, and three for driving under the influence of drugs.

One Irish person was arrested for dangerous driving, while six people were arrested for driving whilst disqualified.

Six people were arrested for having no insurance and three Irish people were arrested for vehicle tampering.

Read:Â Manchester Arena bomb attack â€˜could have been stoppedâ€™, report finds>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'We're totally numbed': Tributes to two men who died after SUV was swept away in Christmas tragedy
144,986  20
2
Lewis Hamilton apologises after he's accused of 'shaming' his nephew for wearing a princess dress
52,003  204
3
Christmas with depression: 'I know I should be happy, but I can't help it. I really can't'
50,014  30
Fora
1
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a â€˜lost decadeâ€™ of sales
102  0
2
Mr Cheestrings: 'Alternative dairy has a place - but it will be niche'
95  0
The42
1
As it happened: Man United v Burnley, Premier League
45,083  50
2
As it happened: Munster vs Leinster, Pro14
40,766  63
3
'This is the greatest day of our lives since the tragedy in Berkeley'
36,255  4
DailyEdge.ie
1
15 times Irish people represented us really well abroad in 2017
7,811  0
2
16 Irish people who are killing it on Instagram Stories
5,826  0
3
A couple that met on Channel 4's First Dates returned with their baby last night
5,380  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Appeal for witnesses after serious assault on taxi driver
Appeal for witnesses after serious assault on taxi driver
Post-mortem to take place on body of woman found in her flat in Rathmines
'We're often portrayed as anti-car, we're not' - Dublin's traffic supremo on keeping the city flowing
RETAIL
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a â€˜lost decadeâ€™ of sales
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a â€˜lost decadeâ€™ of sales
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a â€˜lost decadeâ€™ of sales
'Sales are like a drug for retailers': How Stephen's Day shopping took hold in Ireland
CHRISTMAS
Tesco apologises after dozens of UK customers complain of 'rancid' Christmas turkeys
Tesco apologises after dozens of UK customers complain of 'rancid' Christmas turkeys
Christmas with depression: 'I know I should be happy, but I can't help it. I really can't'
Are you heading out for a St Stephen's day session?
SALES
Irish retailers on course to record best Christmas season since 2007
Irish retailers on course to record best Christmas season since 2007
'I could lose the run of myself': We talked to the early risers queuing outside Brown Thomas
Dunnes Stores is clinging onto top spot in Ireland's battle of the supermarkets

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie