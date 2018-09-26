Two injured in separate stabbing and iron bar attacks in Laois and Wexford

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING two separate incidents of assault in Co Laois and Wexford last night.

A man in his 30s was found with apparent stab wounds at O’Moore Place, Portlaoise at 8pm yesterday evening.

The man was taken to Portlaoise Hospital. Investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident, gardaí are investigating an assault which took place at Clonegal, Enniscorthy at 11.30pm last night.

A man in his 30s allegedly assaulted a local resident with an iron bar. The victim had left his house to check a noise disturbance in his yard. He sustained a non-life threatening head injury.

A man in his 30s was arrested nearby and taken to Baltinglass Garda Station and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.