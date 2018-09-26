This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two injured in separate stabbing and iron bar attacks in Laois and Wexford

Officers in Portlaoise and Enniscorthy are investigating.

By Conal Thomas Wednesday 26 Sep 2018, 12:19 PM
1 hour ago
Portlaoise Hospital - File Image
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING two separate incidents of assault in Co Laois and Wexford last night. 

A man in his 30s was found with apparent stab wounds at O’Moore Place, Portlaoise at 8pm yesterday evening. 

The man was taken to Portlaoise Hospital. Investigations are ongoing.

In a separate incident, gardaí are investigating an assault which took place at Clonegal, Enniscorthy at 11.30pm last night. 

A man in his 30s allegedly assaulted a local resident with an iron bar. The victim had left his house to check a noise disturbance in his yard. He sustained a non-life threatening head injury.

A man in his 30s was arrested nearby and taken to Baltinglass Garda Station and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

