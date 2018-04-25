  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 25 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

UN says Ireland needs to take 'immediate action' to cut asylum waiting times

Some people are waiting over two years for a decision on their asylum application.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 9:17 AM
2 hours ago 4,011 Views 26 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3977091
Yvonne Tshala, six, who has been living in a Direct Provision centre in Cork with her mother for over three years, pictured at a demonstration calling for the end of DP (November 2017)
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Yvonne Tshala, six, who has been living in a Direct Provision centre in Cork with her mother for over three years, pictured at a demonstration calling for the end of DP (November 2017)
Yvonne Tshala, six, who has been living in a Direct Provision centre in Cork with her mother for over three years, pictured at a demonstration calling for the end of DP (November 2017)
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE UNHCR, THE UN Refugee Agency, has called for immediate action to reduce the length of time people are waiting for a decision on their protection applications.

Asylum seekers wait, on average, 19 months to be interviewed by the International Protection Office (IPO) at the Department of Justice and Equality.

Many asylum seekers “may now expect to wait two years before they will receive a decision on their asylum claim”, the UNHCR said.

Enda O’Neill, Head of Office with UNHCR Ireland, said research carried out by organisation shows that long periods of time spent in State-funded accommodation is “leading to dependency and disempowerment among many people seeking protection” and “hampering their integration prospects”.

“The introduction of a more general right to work from June, for those who can avail of it, should ease some of the stress people experience while waiting. Ultimately however, they need certainty about their fate to move forward with their lives,” O’Neill said.

In February, the Supreme Court formally declared that the absolute ban on asylum seekers working was unconstitutional. The Cabinet had agreed to lift the ban last November, in line with a European directive.

Some groups have been critical of the restrictions that will placed on employment for those seeking asylum, with the Immigrant Council of Ireland describing the limitations being placed on the scheme as a “missed opportunity”.

More than 5,000 people live in 34 Direct Provision (DP) centres around Ireland while they await a decision on their status. Some asylum seekers have been living in such centres for years due to delays in the process and seeking appeals.

People in the centres are provided with meals and given a weekly allowance of just €21.60. The system was set up as a temporary measure 18 years ago.

Some 2,926 people applied for asylum in Ireland last year, of which 515 arrived on the relocation programme from Greece. In 2016, 2,244 people applied for asylum in Ireland.

There are now 5,096 people living in DP centres, with space for another 134, according to the Reception and Integration Agency. This is an occupancy rate of 97.56%, up from 89.1% in December 2016.

Attempts to reduce processing times 

Provisional statistics from the Irish authorities indicate that there were approximately 5,200 people awaiting a decision from the IPO at the end of 2017.

“This is up more than 1,000 over the course of the previous 12 months in spite of the introduction of a new single procedure in December 2016 intended to reduce processing times to six months,” the UNHCR noted in a statement.

European Union law requires states to ensure that decisions are made on applications as soon as possible, and in normal circumstances within six months.

“Many countries have laid down such time limits in national law with a majority of countries setting the limit at six months.

“Under Irish law, where a decision has not been taken within six months, all that is required is for the Department of Justice and Equality to provide the applicant, upon request, with an estimate of the time it is likely to take to reach a decision,” the UNHCR said.

O’Neill said shorter processing times would result in savings for the State, noting that it costs €10,950 to house a person in a DP centre for 12 months (as highlighted in the Working Group report on Direct Provision and the Protection Process, which was chaired by former High Court Judge Dr Bryan McMahon and published in June 2015).

“The cost of processing is a fraction of this amount. Investing in decision-making not only improves outcomes for refugees, but also makes financial sense,” O’Neill said.

He added that much of the focus on DP in Ireland of late has been on the accommodation system itself, stating: “The key underlying issue is not the accommodation necessarily but rather processing times.

Ireland is to be commended for its ongoing efforts to improve conditions in refugee accommodation centres, but when Direct Provision was introduced in 2000, the intention was that it should only be for a short period of time. This must be our goal again.

‘Radical improvement’

TheJournal.ie has asked the Department of Justice for comment on the situation.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan previously told the Dáil: “The key recommendation underpinning the McMahon report was to address the length of time taken to process applications, which consequently leads to long stays in State-provided accommodation.

“With the commencement of the International Protection Act 2015 on 31 December [2016], we now have a single application procedure.

This is the greatest reform to our protection process in more than 20 years. It means applicants will have all aspects of their claims, refugee status, subsidiary protection status and permissions to remain examined and determined in one process.

“Our intention is to provide first instance decisions in the shortest possible timeframe. I have put in place significant additional resources to facilitate this at first instance and appeal levels, and I expect further resources to be assigned over the coming period.”

Flanagan said there has been a “radical improvement” in terms of reducing the length of time asylum seekers are waiting for a decision on their status.

“When the McMahon report was published in 2015, 36% of applicants were in the direct provision system for three years or less. This figure is now 72%, which represents a radical improvement. We continue to work hard to improve the situation further. There is no room for complacency, and there will be no complacency,” he stated.

These and other issues will be explored at O’Beyond McMahon – the future of asylum reception in Ireland, a conference taking place at University College Cork today.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
British judge rules that terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans can't be taken to Italy for treatment
90,962  149
2
Gardaí investigating if car in four-vehicle crash on Dublin's south quays involved in two other collisions
72,949  40
3
Ulster Bank: 'Human error' caused cash to disappear from some accounts
71,292  80
Fora
1
JD Wetherspoon's huge Dublin city centre pub is due to open by Christmas
997  0
2
The car market is 'shrouded in uncertainty' as imports outpace new registrations
698  0
3
'I used to be scared to say no - I had to learn how to stand up to senior people'
327  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Roma, Champions League semi-final
48,147  61
2
Fans react with horror to Leeds' announcement of tour to war-torn Myanmar
37,274  27
3
Liverpool rock Roma in Champions League thriller
35,829  114
DailyEdge
1
Ireland's county mottos have been revealed and some of them are gas
11,821  3
2
Dear Fifi: Should I stop banging my housemate?
7,879  4
3
10 Irish celebs who should be the new co-presenter of Room to Improve
5,459  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Life sentence sought for submarine builder over murder of Swedish journalist
Life sentence sought for submarine builder over murder of Swedish journalist
Two men arrested and €250,000 worth of drugs seized in garda gangland raids
Waterford woman tells court she was raped by her older brother on her Holy Communion day
COURTS
Council forced to spend â¬7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
Council forced to spend €7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
'He took my virginity': Woman tells court she confronted brother years after rape abuse ended
Young boy awarded 'grief money' over sister's death in hit-and-run
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays
Gardaí investigating if car in four-vehicle crash on Dublin's south quays involved in two other collisions
Public asked to help find woman who is missing from Cork
DUBLIN
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'
Two men charged after €248,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin
Missing Chinese man found safe and well in Dublin

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie