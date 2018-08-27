This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Have you seen this man in Dublin? He's been missing for three days

Athanasios Dritselis has been missing since last Friday.

By Cianan Brennan Monday 27 Aug 2018, 7:13 AM
27 minutes ago 1,818 Views No Comments
Anthanasios Dritselis (1) Athanasios Dritselis

GARDAÍ HAVE SOUGHT the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 28-year-old Athanasios Dritselis, missing from Dublin’s northside since last Friday.

Athanasios, from Munster Street in Dublin 7, was last seen at 10pm on 24 August.

He is very tall, 6 ft 5 in in height, with black hair, a slim build and brown eyes.

He had been visiting Ireland from Greece.

Athanasios was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, and burgundy runners.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Mountjoy on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

