Have you seen this man in Dublin? He's been missing for three days

Athanasios Dritselis

GARDAÍ HAVE SOUGHT the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 28-year-old Athanasios Dritselis, missing from Dublin’s northside since last Friday.

Athanasios, from Munster Street in Dublin 7, was last seen at 10pm on 24 August.

He is very tall, 6 ft 5 in in height, with black hair, a slim build and brown eyes.

He had been visiting Ireland from Greece.

Athanasios was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, and burgundy runners.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Mountjoy on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.