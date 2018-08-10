Two men arrested over use of skimming device on ATM

GARDAÍ ARRESTED TWO men in Blanchardstown this morning in connection with the use of a skimming device on a bank ATM in Kildare town yesterday.

The Kildare gardaí, supported by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau, had been working closely with a major Irish financial institution in an attempt to intercept the criminals involved.

“It is thought that these criminals form part of an eastern European criminal organisation and the arrests are seen as a significant development in this case which involved the targeting of eight different bank branches in Dublin, Kildare and Meath,” the Garda Press Office said in a statement.

Skimming devices and credit cards were recovered at the scene of the arrests. The two men, both aged in their 30s, will be interviewed at Newbridge and Kildare garda stations where they are being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Detective Chief Superintendent Patrick Lordan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau said gardaí are “working on a daily basis with the financial institutions to prevent fraud”.

“I would again like to stress the importance of being vigilant in all your financial dealings. Pay particular attention to suspicious activity or unusual items in the vicinity of ATMs,” he added.