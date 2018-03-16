  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 16 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Convicted rapist tried to kill man in front of children but failed as shotgun cartridges were damp

The man was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

By Natasha Reid Friday 16 Mar 2018, 9:43 PM
28 minutes ago 3,125 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3909255
Image: Shutterstock/kevin brine
Image: Shutterstock/kevin brine

A CONVICTED RAPIST has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempting to murder a Wicklow man in front of his wife and children, failing only because his shotgun cartridges were damp.

Eoghan O’Connell tried to shoot the father of three twice, as his victim was leaving the family home to go to work shortly after 7am. However, the shotgun misfired both times.

The victim and his family have since sold their home and left Co Wicklow.

The 29-year-old cancer survivor of Dargle Heights in Bray was before the Central Criminal Court today for sentencing. Also a father of three, he had pleaded guilty to attempting to murder the man in his driveway at Old Court Park, Bray on 8 April 2016.

The court had heard last month that the victim, who is in his late 30s, had been confronted by a masked man brandishing a shotgun as he left his wife and family to go to work that morning.

Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy yesterday noted that O’Connell had discharged the weapon twice, ‘plainly in an attempt to kill him’ but that the ammunition was damp and it misfired. Two spent cartridges were found on the ground.

“He struggled with the assailant and pulled off his balaclava,” he said of the victim.

His 11-year-old son tried to help, using a brush.

Escape

The accused escaped.

The judge noted that the victim had known his attacker since childhood. He said that the background to the attack was not completely clear, but that there had been an altercation involving two groups in a pub years earlier.

The victim had been associated with one of the groups and the accused with the other.

He described as ‘extremely strong’ the evidence, as built by the gardaí.

“There was the recognition evidence of an extremely strong kind,” he said, noting that there had also been DNA evidence in the case.

“The body of evidence was significant, a relevant factor when considering weight to be attached to a plea of guilty,” he said.

The judge noted that the victim’s family had moved home since the incident. He said that this had caused serious upset and difficulty for them.

Night terrors

He noted that simple things, such as the ringing of a doorbell, now created panic in them. The children, who had witnessed the attack, now suffer night terrors and anxiety.

He noted that O’Connell had 65 previous convictions, including one for rape and two for assault causing harm. He had spent a number of years in prison.

The judge described his background as dismal.

“It seems he was a member of a gravely dysfunctional family,” he said, pointing out that he had witnessed grave violence at home.

He read from reports submitted by the defence that the accused had begun abusing drugs from the age of 10 and heroin from the age of 14.

“He has limited life experience outside the culture of crime and violence,” he read from the report.

The court had previously heard that O’Connell was in remission from testicular cancer, something the judge described as ‘a wake-up call’.

He said that the appropriate sentence for the crime was 16 years.

However, after taking his guilty plea into account, he imposed a sentence of 12 years, backdating it to 2 May 2016.

“He will have a long prison sentence,” he said.

Read: Dublin student gets three year suspended sentence after cannabis found in wardrobe

Read: State does not accept Graham Dwyer’s privacy was breached by use of mobile phone records in his trial

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Natasha Reid

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Brother and sister missing from Sligo
104,625  39
2
Dublin student gets three year suspended sentence after cannabis found in wardrobe
55,618  37
3
'Multiple' fatalities after brand new pedestrian bridge collapses in Florida
49,945  30
Fora
1
These are Ireland's 10 most valuable business brands
437  0
2
After failing to strike a deal, Dublin Airport will re-open bids for a huge hotel joined to T2
239  0
3
'I hit a crossroads and didn't know what I could do. I had no qualification except entrepreneurship'
193  0
The42
1
Liverpool and Man City drawn together in Champions League quarter-finals
45,215  99
2
As it happened: Day 4 of Cheltenham
23,600  10
3
Premature celebrations, dormant quality and harsh lessons: Slambush roles reversed for Ireland
22,513  25
DailyEdge.ie
1
Electric Picnic has sold out less than 24 hours after announcing the lineup
21,028  33
2
People are seriously convinced that Cardi B is pregnant and due to give birth very soon ...it's The Dredge
7,810  0
3
Twitter users were astounded to learn that you can use any card in a hotel's electricity slot
5,997  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Staff member at post office injured after Meath armed robbery
Staff member at post office injured after Meath armed robbery
The 9 at 9: Friday
Mayo man foils petrol station robbery by tackling suspect to the ground
COURTS
Convicted rapist tried to kill man in front of children but failed as shotgun cartridges were damp
Convicted rapist tried to kill man in front of children but failed as shotgun cartridges were damp
Dublin student gets three year suspended sentence after cannabis found in wardrobe
State does not accept Graham Dwyer's privacy was breached by use of mobile phone records in his trial
GARDAí
Man arrested for using magnet to falsify lorry records
Man arrested for using magnet to falsify lorry records
Herbal cannabis worth €90k found hidden in blankets sent from Canada
Gardaí complete search of woodland area in Tina Satchwell investigation
DUBLIN
'We're crammed into trams': Serious delays on Luas Green Line
'We're crammed into trams': Serious delays on Luas Green Line
Three men to appear in court over Dublin firearm seizure
Man who threw burning pint glass of petrol into neighbour's garden jailed for 16 months

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie