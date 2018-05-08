  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of teenager at popular hiking spot in Dublin

The incident happened in June 2016.

By Eoin Reynolds Tuesday 8 May 2018, 2:12 PM
1 hour ago 9,030 Views No Comments
View from Montpelier Hill, Dublin
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A 28-YEAR-OLD man has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a teenager at a popular hiking spot in Dublin.

Michael Corbett, with an address in Raheny, Dublin 5, was charged with the teenager’s attempted murder on 27 June 2016 at the Hell Fire Club on Dublin’s Montpelier Hill.

He was arraigned today and pleaded guilty to the charge.

His barrister, Michael Bowman SC, asked for a sentence hearing on 2 July, and Justice Patrick McCarthy remanded Corbett in custody until that date.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

