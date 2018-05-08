Man pleads guilty to attempted murder of teenager at popular hiking spot in Dublin

A 28-YEAR-OLD man has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a teenager at a popular hiking spot in Dublin.

Michael Corbett, with an address in Raheny, Dublin 5, was charged with the teenager’s attempted murder on 27 June 2016 at the Hell Fire Club on Dublin’s Montpelier Hill.

He was arraigned today and pleaded guilty to the charge.

His barrister, Michael Bowman SC, asked for a sentence hearing on 2 July, and Justice Patrick McCarthy remanded Corbett in custody until that date.

