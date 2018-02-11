Manhunt underway after attempted rape of 10-year-old girl in Manchester

A SEARCH IS underway in the Manchester area of the UK after a man attempted to rape a 10-year-old girl yesterday afternoon.

The girl had become separated from her friends at around 2pm when a man approached her and then tried to rape her in open land nearby, the Greater Manchester Police said.

“The brave girl managed to flee and stopped a dog walker to ask for help,” police said in a statement.

Police are now seeking information about the man, who is described as being of Asian appearance, aged in his 20s and of slim build.

Detective Chief Inspector James Riley, from GMP’s City of Manchester team, said: ”So far, we have a number of witnesses who are being extremely helpful, while we will also be continuing to knock on doors in the area to see if anyone else saw anything suspicious.”

CCTV footage is also being examined, and extra officers will also be patrolling Openshaw area.

“What happened to this young girl is understandably very upsetting and specially trained officers will continue to support her in any way they can,” Riley said.

“Parents and neighbours will be concerned and we have stepped up our visible police patrols throughout the coming days and nights. If you do have any worries then please feel free to approach them and they will try and assist.”

I also want to stress that we are doing everything in our power to find the man responsible for this and a dedicated team of detectives are working round the clock.

Anyone with any information are advised to call detectives on 0161 856 1146. Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.