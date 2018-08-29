This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 29 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aung San Suu Kyi won't be stripped of Nobel Peace Prize, committee says

The statement came after a damning UN report termed the treatment of the Rohingya people as “genocide”.

By AFP Wednesday 29 Aug 2018, 9:44 PM
12 minutes ago 368 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4209163
Aung San Suu Kyi
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Aung San Suu Kyi
Aung San Suu Kyi
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

NORWAY’S NOBEL INSTITUTE has said it had no intention of withdrawing its Peace Prize from Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi after a damning UN report termed the treatment of the Rohingya people as “genocide”.

“There is no question of the Nobel Committee withdrawing the peace prize,” director Olav Njolstad said.

“The rules of the Nobel Peace Prize do not allow it,” he added.

A UN probe released on Monday detailed evidence of genocide and crimes against humanity “perpetrated on a massive scale” against the Rohingya, including acts of rape, sexual violence and mass killings. 

At a UN Security Council session yesterday, a number of countries – including the United States, Britain, France and Sweden – called for Myanmar’s military leaders to be held accountable. 

Suu Kyi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 when she was detained by the military for championing democracy and human rights.

She was only allowed to leave Myanmar to receive the award 21 years later as the military apparently eased its iron grip on the country.

As the Rohingya crisis has deepened in the past year with the flight of hundreds of thousands to neighbouring Bangladesh, Suu Kyi has come under increasing international pressure to speak out about their plight.

So far, however, she has said very little and steadfastly avoided any critical comment of Myanmar’s military.

The Nobel Peace Prize committee had warned last year about the worsening situation in Myanmar and had urged all parties to do “everything possible to end discrimination against and persecution of minorities”.

Njolstad repeated that statement, adding: “This call is not any less timely after the UN report.”

The Myanmar government today bluntly rejected the UN’s findings.

“We didn’t allow the (UN Fact-Finding Mission) to enter into Myanmar, that’s why we don’t agree and accept any resolutions made by the Human Rights Council,” government spokesman Zaw Htay said, according to the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper. 

He pointed to the formation of Myanmar’s own Independent Commission of Enquiry, which he said was set up to respond to “false allegations made by UN agencies and other international communities”.

Freedom of Dublin

Dublin City Councillors voted last December to strip San Suu Kyi of the Freedom of Dublin.

Aung San Suu Kyi was awarded the Freedom of the City on 1 November 1999, the same day all the members of U2 also received the award.

Speaking ahead of the motion, Labour councillor Andrew Montague – who bestowed the honour on Suu Kyi in 2012 when he was Lord Mayor – said he was sad to say he would be voting to remove the Freedom of Dublin from her.

“What’s happening in her country is wrong and whether she has power or not she should be standing up for the people in her country who are being ethnically cleansed,” he said.

Councillors were by and large highly critical of Myanmar and Suu Kyi in their speeches ahead of the vote.

© – AFP 2018 with reporting by Cormac Fitzgerald.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'An attack on rural Ireland' - Criticism as An Post releases list of 159 post offices to close
    90,939  133
    2
    		'Grave concerns' that Belfast Primark store building may collapse after major fire
    87,735  42
    3
    		Thousands of sandwiches thrown in skip after Papal Mass because charities refused them says OPW
    57,126  74
    Fora
    1
    		A bartender won compensation after being asked to form a 'human barrier' at a concert
    332  0
    2
    		The five-star Druids Glen hotel and golf resort is on sale for €45m
    221  0
    3
    		Jameson sales are booming - but its boss has hosed down talk of a new distillery
    173  0
    The42
    1
    		'That's where you're getting so much punishment - three massive free shots'
    27,798  16
    2
    		Duff: We can't afford to tell Declan Rice to 'go do one' - our players aren't good enough
    26,875  45
    3
    		Turning down squad invite from Mickey Harte, a broken leg on 21st birthday and a Tyrone breakthrough at 24
    18,162  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Penneys have released a dupe of the Keep Cup, so everyone can finally have one
    8,326  0
    2
    		Serena Williams explained that she won't celebrate her daughter's birthday for religious reasons
    6,381  2
    3
    		Meghan Markle's former on-screen dad warned her about her 'fishbowl' life ahead
    5,415  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Two gardaÃ­ injured in Limerick after horse tramples car
    Two gardaí injured in Limerick after horse tramples car
    Motorcyclist dies in collision with truck on M1
    Gardaí in Dublin have been clamping down on cars parked in cycle lanes
    DUBLIN
    Two men arrested after gardaÃ­ seize firearm in west Dublin
    Two men arrested after gardaí seize firearm in west Dublin
    Gardaí renew appeal to help locate whereabouts of 17-year-old missing from Dublin
    Plans for dramatic cut to bus services in Dublin village has locals on the streets
    EU
    EU is ready for unprecedented deal with post-Brexit Britain, says Barnier
    EU is ready for unprecedented deal with post-Brexit Britain, says Barnier
    Bono says he's proud of how European countries 'rallied behind Ireland on the border issue'
    May says no-deal Brexit 'wouldn’t be the end of the world'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie