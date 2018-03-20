The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GUTEN TAG: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is in Berlin for a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

2. #HOODED MEN: The treatment of the so-called “Hooded Men” wasn’t torture, a human rights court has ruled.

3. #CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA: Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner is “following up” with Facebook following revelations about how UK company Cambridge Analytica used data mined from users of the social network site.

4. #RED ARROWS: A Red Arrows plane carrying two people crashed at an RAF base in Wales.

5. #SCHOOL SHOOTING: A student shooter is dead after a school shooting near Washington DC.