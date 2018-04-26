  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 26 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Avicii 'could not go on any longer', family says in new statement

The musician was found dead in Muscat, Oman, last Friday.

By AFP Thursday 26 Apr 2018, 6:08 PM
1 hour ago 19,394 Views 24 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3980931
Avicii
Image: Yui Mok via PA Images
Avicii
Avicii
Image: Yui Mok via PA Images

SWEDISH SUPERSTAR AVICII, one of the world’s most successful DJs who died a week ago aged 28, “wanted peace” and “could not go on any longer”, his family said in an open letter today.

The musician, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead on 20 April in Muscat, the capital of the Gulf sultanate Oman, where he had been on holiday with friends.

“He really struggled with thoughts about meaning, life, happiness,” his family wrote in the letter, seen by AFP.

“He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace,” they added.

A spokeswoman for the artist declined to confirm whether he had died by suicide.

A police source in Oman said his death was not considered to be suspicious, adding that the circumstances would remain confidential at the request of the family.

He had made no secret of his health problems, including pancreatitis, triggered in part by excessive drinking linked to his party lifestyle.

“Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight,” his family said.

Avicii’s retirement

In 2016, Avicii stunned fans by announcing his retirement when he was just 26, saying that he wanted to leave the high-flying electronic music lifestyle.

“When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music,” his family said.

His biggest hits included Wake Me Up, which went to number one across Europe in 2013 and featured the soul singer Aloe Blacc.

Avicii – who for years was one of the world’s most lucrative electronic musicians – in 2016 made number 12 on the list of top-paid DJs of Forbes magazine, which said he earned $14.5 million (€11.9 million) in the previous year.

“Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions,” his family said.

Avicii was among the first DJs to break through into the mainstream as electronic dance music grew over the past decade from nightclubs to Top 40 radio.

“An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress,” his family said.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'Thoughts and prayers with him': Liverpool player's message of support to Irish fan seriously injured in attack
118,439  158
2
72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being 'Golden State Killer' of the '70s and '80s
57,707  17
3
'There are two choices: stay in Dublin and pay the price or leave Dublin and pay the price'
54,657  111
Fora
1
A decade of proposals later, two wealthy builders have approval for their Dublin housing scheme
352  0
2
Low-cost carrier Norwegian has received 'several inquiries' since its first hinted takeover
139  0
3
Ireland's largest health services firm is snapping up part of property giant Sisk Group
133  0
The42
1
As it happened: Bayern Munich v Real Madrid, Champions League semi-final
36,193  47
2
'I met Paulie Malignaggi in the airport. I told him: 'If Conor won't fight you, I will''
30,323  14
3
'I've a wife and a child at home. I have to go home and be in some kind of humour for them'
23,843  7
DailyEdge
1
Chrissy Teigen, Kendrick Lamar, Kylie Jenner and many more celebs have unfollowed Kanye West after Trump praise
13,216  4
2
Someone got turned down on First Dates because they had plastic surgery and viewers were fuming
8,932  2
3
Phillip Schofield made a woeful innuendo during a discussion on vibrators, and Twitter is losing the run of itself
7,776  6

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRASH
At least 13 children die after train crashes into school bus in India
At least 13 children die after train crashes into school bus in India
Man is his 50s dies in Mayo crash
Gardaí investigating if car in four-vehicle crash on Dublin's south quays involved in two other collisions
FACEBOOK
TheJournal.ie FactCheck is first Irish outlet to officially tackle misinformation on Facebook
TheJournal.ie FactCheck is first Irish outlet to officially tackle misinformation on Facebook
Despite privacy controversy, profits at Facebook are soaring
WhatsApp bans under 16s from using its app in Europe
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of teenage boy
Gardaí investigating sudden death of teenage boy
Man charged over seizure of €950,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to four-vehicle crash, which saw on-duty Garda car struck, on Dublin quays
DUBLIN
Man jailed after having sex with girl (14) he met online
Man jailed after having sex with girl (14) he met online
St Laurence O'Toole's heart found by gardaí six years after it was stolen
Video analyst says he can't rule out that CCTV was paused on day of €2.28m robbery, court hears

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie