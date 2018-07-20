Mother run over by her own vehicle pleads for help catching men who fled with her baby daughter

Clare O'Neill and daughter Eliza

A MOTHER WHO, was run over by thieves who then absconded with her four-week-old baby daughter, has asked for the public’s help in locating the men responsible.

Clare O’Neill’s Audi A3 was stolen in Acocks Green, Birmingham, yesterday afternoon with her baby girl Eliza still inside.

She had arrived to her home at Marie Drive in the midlands city at 4pm when two men demanded the keys to her car. The thieves subsequently drove off with her baby, knocking her over in the process.

The car was found 45 minutes later at Small Heath in the city with baby Eliza still inside.

Today, Clare described herself as ‘extremely shaken’ by what had happened, and bemoaned the thieves endangering her daughter due to their ‘personal greed’.

“Eliza is thankfully safe and well, but the people responsible clearly knew she was in my car when it was taken, putting the life of our four week old baby at risk as a result of their personal greed,” she said.

Injuries

I am appealing for people to come forward with any information about who is responsible or behind this. The life of my daughter was endangered by the reckless behaviour of those involved.

Clare’s arm was injured in the incident, which has left her unable to hold her child for four weeks. She also sustained a broken tooth and bruising.

Commenting on the crime, Detective Inspector Jim Munro of West Midlands Police said the crime had “shocked” the whole of his force.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our search for the offenders,” he said.

“We have a team of officers trawling through CCTV and speaking to residents in Marie Drive, as well as fast-tracking forensic analysis of the baby seat.”

“We are delighted that mother and baby have been re-united and we wish Clare a speedy recovery,” he added.