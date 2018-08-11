This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 11 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Triple stabbing outside pub during fight in Co Antrim

Police are looking for witnesses to come forward.

By RÃ³nÃ¡n Duffy Saturday 11 Aug 2018, 3:45 PM
48 minutes ago 1,711 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4176039
Main Street in Balcarry
Image: Google Maps
Main Street in Balcarry
Main Street in Balcarry
Image: Google Maps

THREE MEN WERE stabbed in a fight outside a pub in Co. Antrim late last night.

The incident happened just after 1am this morning on Main Street in the village of Ballcarry.

The PSNI has said that a number of people were involved in a fight outside the pub and that three people were hospitalised with stab wounds to their bodies.

Two of the injured are men in their 30s and the third is a man in his 60s. Police have said that their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have both been arrested following the incident. They are being held on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted murder.

Any witnesses to the incident are being asked to contact police or the independent charity Crimestoppers.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
RÃ³nÃ¡n Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Two Germans held in France over flooded youth campground
56,568  9
2
Company behind Roundup weedkiller ordered to pay â‚¬254 million to gardener living with cancer
44,426  44
3
Mary Lou McDonald: The idea of Ireland rejoining the Commonwealth needs to be discussed
39,847  129
Fora
1
This long-vacant Dublin city site has the green light to be turned into a hotel
9,326  0
2
KBC has been labelled 'sloppy' for hiring a worker with a prior conviction
462  0
3
'We can't guarantee this won't happen again': Facebook's private reaction to its content scandal
155  0
The42
1
'It's as useful as being angry at those who miss mass each week while planning to see the Pope'
35,627  50
2
As it happened: Man United vs Leicester City, Premier League
30,561  33
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
25,284  10
DailyEdge
1
A Japanese student is being hailed as a style icon for wearing an old Ireland jersey out and about
28,676  5
2
How Serena Williams is helping end the absolute scam that is women's razors
8,342  6
3
Niall Horan's Irish mate went viral after fans spotted him having the time of his LIFE at an LA gig
4,602  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â‚¬1.1m international money laundering operation
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
COURTS
'I understand people can relapse, but you have to be honest': Inside Dublin's drug treatment court
'I understand people can relapse, but you have to be honest': Inside Dublin's drug treatment court
Farmer jailed over refusal to obey orders not to trespass on land
Youth charged with murder of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly is released on bail
GARDAÃ­
GardaÃ­ reunite Cork grandparents with coin from their wedding 27 years ago
GardaÃ­ reunite Cork grandparents with coin from their wedding 27 years ago
Driver caught doing 156kph in 80kph zone
Two men arrested over use of skimming device on ATM
DUBLIN
'Living with your parents in your late 20s isn't not going to kill you but itâ€™s uncomfortable, itâ€™s stifling'
'Living with your parents in your late 20s isn't not going to kill you but itâ€™s uncomfortable, itâ€™s stifling'
Young woman shot in leg in Ballymun
Family who spent night at garda station secure temporary accommodation after 'traumatic few days'
CORK
All-Ireland semi switch-up means nightmare clash avoided for Cork dual stars
All-Ireland semi switch-up means nightmare clash avoided for Cork dual stars
Over 10k raised for Cork mother of six left homeless by California wildfires
As it happened: Cork City v Rosenborg, Europa League qualifying third round

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie