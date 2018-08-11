Triple stabbing outside pub during fight in Co Antrim

THREE MEN WERE stabbed in a fight outside a pub in Co. Antrim late last night.

The incident happened just after 1am this morning on Main Street in the village of Ballcarry.

The PSNI has said that a number of people were involved in a fight outside the pub and that three people were hospitalised with stab wounds to their bodies.

Two of the injured are men in their 30s and the third is a man in his 60s. Police have said that their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have both been arrested following the incident. They are being held on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted murder.

Any witnesses to the incident are being asked to contact police or the independent charity Crimestoppers.