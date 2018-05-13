  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Officers injured in mass brawl involving 50 people on main street of Antrim town

Two men were arrested after the fracas.

By Sean Murray Sunday 13 May 2018, 2:08 PM
The incident occurred on the main street of Ballyclare
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

POLICE IN THE North attended a scene in an Antrim town in the early hours this morning where fighting had broken out among a large crowd.

Officers were called to the scene on the main street in Ballyclare just after 3am, and found around 50 people had gathered there and a fight had broken out amongst them.

When police arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences including being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs, assaulting police and criminal damage, the PSNI said the crowd “became hostile towards police”.

Inspector Alison Ferguson said: “CS spray was then used to restrain a 36-year-old who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour. He was released, pending report.

“The 23-year-old remains in custody, helping us with our enquiries.”

Ferguson added that a number of police officers received minor injuries in the incident, and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sean Murray
