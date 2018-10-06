This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Balaclava-wearing gunmen shoot dead dad-of-two in suspected drug dispute murder

The incident happened around 11.15pm last night.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 6 Oct 2018, 3:04 PM
1 hour ago 11,107 Views 13 Comments
Forensic teams at the scene this morning.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Forensic teams at the scene this morning.
Forensic teams at the scene this morning.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

THE VICTIM OF last night’s murder in Ballymun had been formally warned by gardaí that his life was in danger. 

TheJournal.ie understands that the man, who was 45-years-old and known to gardaí, had been targeted by a local drugs gang.

Two men approached the victim’s house on Poppintree Crescent in Ballymun at around 11.15pm last night. A number of shots were fired at the man as he answered the door. 

The injured man was attended to by emergency services personnel. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. 

The scene at Poppintree Crescent has been cordoned off and is preserved for forensic and technical examinations. 

Gardaí believe this shooting to be linked to a local drugs dispute in the area and is not related to a larger gang feud in Ballymun. 

Officers had recently told the victim they had reason to believe that his life was in danger.

The victim’s house was also shot at a number of times over the last year. 

Speaking outside Ballymun Garda Station, Superintendent Brian Daly said officers are investigating a number of different theories.

He told reporters: “At 11.15pm last night, two males described as dressed in black and wearing balaclavas knocked on a door. A male opened the door and was shot at the scene. It’s understood the two males left the scene and went into Poppintree Park where we are currently searching.”

Fine Gael TD for Dublin North West Noel Rock has condemned the shooting. 

“Once again, the community in Ballymun has woken up to news of a shooting. This is becoming all too frequent an occurrence,” Rock said. 

“Unfortunately on this occasion, it has resulted in a fatality. It’s quite clear we need an increased police presence in the area,” he said. 

The reality is that our area needs intervention and assistance from the top level and has for a while now. 

“In relation to last night’s incident, I would urge anyone with information to speak with An Garda Síochána in confidence.” 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

