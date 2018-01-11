Could banana peel be Ireland's next alternative fuel?

YOU COULD SOON be lumping banana briquettes into your fire if these students have their way.

One project at this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition explores how dried and compressed banana peel can produce the same about of energy as coal, and far more than its turf rivals.

Experiments carried out by David O’Brien, Bryan Mortell, Jack Corkery from Desmond College in Newcastle West, Limerick, show how waste bananas could be converted into a fuel source using a simple process they’ve developed.

Watch the video above for more.