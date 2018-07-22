Boy (8) dies following two-car crash in Co Down

AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD BOY has died following a road crash in Co Down last night.

The crash happened on the Aughnacloy Road in Banbridge at around 5.20pm yesterday evening.

A man, a woman and a child were taken to hospital for treatment following the crash between a a silver Audi Q3 and a silver Ford Focus. Their injuries are described as serious.

The boy died at the scene, the PSNI confirmed.

Inspector Gregory Beckett said officers were appealing forÂ anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage toÂ get in contact.

The road was closed following the collision but has since re-opened.