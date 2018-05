GARDAÍ IN BANDON are investigating after a man in his 20s was found with serious head injuries in the town.

However, it is not yet known how the man sustained the injuries.

The man was found on Chapel Street in the town at around 3.20am today.

Gardaí said:

“The man in his 20s has been taken to Cork University hospital with head injuries. Gardaí are currently trying to establish how the man came by his injuries.”

Bandon Garda Station can be reached on (023) 885 2200.