Bank-appointed receiver launches court proceedings against 'campaigners' occupying a property on Pearse Street

A banner with the words “Pearse Street Occupation” written on it has been placed outside the building the court heard.

By Aodhan O Faolain Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 6:05 PM
1 hour ago 2,919 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4281467
Image: Shutterstock/Semmick Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Semmick Photo

A BANK-APPOINTED RECEIVER has launched High Court proceedings against the occupants of a property on Dublin’s The court heard the property, which the receiver wants to sell, has been occupied as part of “a politically motivated campaign” highlighting the current homelessness situation.

The application seeking vacant possession of the premises at 76 Pearse Street, Dublin 2 has been brought by insolvency practitioner Declan Taite who was appointed as receiver over the property by AIB in 2013.

Taite claims that the property has been occupied by persons unknown since early September who have no lawful right to be on the premises.

The court heard that agents for the receiver, who had been inspecting the property on a regular basis, first noticed that the locks had been changed and that persons had moved into the property around 6 September last.

The receiver’s agents have been unable to gain access to the property due to some sort of a blockade placed behind the door.

Persons had been seen inside and around the building but have not identified themselves, the receiver also claims.

A banner with the words “Pearse Street Occupation” written on it has also been placed outside the building the court heard.

As a result of the occupation, Taite seeks various orders directing those in the premises to cease trespassing and that they give up vacant possession of the property.

At the High Court today, Justice Caroline Costello granted lawyers for the receiver, on an ex parte basis, permission to serve short notice of the proceedings on the occupants of the premises.

The Judge adjourned the matter to a date next week.

The application is the latest in a series of High Court actions brought against persons occupying what had been vacant in central Dublin as part of a campaign to highlight Ireland’s homeless and accommodation crisis.

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

COMMENTS

