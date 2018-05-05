It's been a grand day for it... and tomorrow is set to be warmer again

The sun emerges from sea fog over Dublin this morning Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

ITâ€™S BEEN A lovely warm Saturday to kick off the bank holiday weekend â€“ but things are looking even better for tomorrow.

As predicted, temperatures around the country were for the most part in the high teens across the afternoon, with the sunshine set to continue until late in the evening according to Met Ã‰ireann.

People taking the plunge at Dublin's 40-foot this afternoon Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

If you remember, itâ€™s only about two weeks since Ireland experienced temperatures of zero degrees celsius overnight. But at least when itâ€™s lovely here itâ€™s properly lovely.

And, youâ€™ll be delighted to hear, tomorrow is set to be a little bit warmer again. Today saw top temperatures of between 15 and 21 degrees around the country.

It will continue dry this evening with some late sunshine. Still misty in some southern coastal fringes though. South to southwesterly breezes mainly light or moderate in strength. pic.twitter.com/ZaD8ZkdV8d — Met Ã‰ireann (@MetEireann) May 5, 2018 Source: Met Ã‰ireann /Twitter

Brazilians Thaiane and Monica, pictured at the 40-foot Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Sundayâ€™s peaks will be between 18 and 22 degrees. Heady days.

The beautiful weather will continue on into Monday, with highs of about 18 degrees predicted once more.

The ESB chimneys in Dublin, shrouded in fog this morning Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

With sunshine like that, who cares what Tuesday is going to be like? Colder and cloudy, with highs of 14 degrees actually, now that you ask. But sure weâ€™ll all be back and work then.

Enjoy.