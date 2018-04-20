Search underway after armed robbery at bank in Roscommon

A SEARCH IS underway after a Bank of Ireland branch in Co Roscommon was robbed today by four armed men.

The incident happened at the bank on Church Street, Strokestown at around 2.15pm.

The four men, wearing balaclavas and gloves, entered the building with what’s believed to be a handgun and iron bars.

A fifth man was waiting in a car outside the bank.

They stole an amount of cash and fled in a black Audi car in the direction of Elphin Road.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Bank of Ireland issued a statement in relation to the incident: “We are aware that an incident took place in our Strokestown branch this afternoon. The safety of our customers and staff are our priority and we are engaging with the gardaí on the matter.”

Gardaí have launched an investigation.