  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 13 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Meet the 'secretive' Limerick man who's quietly putting eyes on spacecraft and cars

Arralis CEO Barry Lunn is working towards the motoring industry’s ‘iPhone moment’.

By Fora Staff Sunday 13 May 2018, 9:30 PM
May 7th 2018, 1:01 AM 3,058 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4007113
Image: MobilityX
Image: MobilityX

LIMERICK ENTREPRENEUR BARRY Lunn likes secrecy – he says it makes it easier to focus on building “the most sophisticated radar ever”.

Last year, Arralis – the company he co-founded that has developed satellite communications and radar technology - raised €50 million in funding from a group of anonymous Asian private equity partners.

At the time of the announcement, Lunn wouldn’t disclose their identities and he’s not going to do it now.

“They’ve opened up a lot of doors for us. It serves them no purpose for there to be public knowledge about who they are because it would maybe identify where we’re going,” he says.

That said, there’ll come a time when perhaps all will be revealed:

When a company goes public, you know everything then … Eventually it’ll be an IPO. That’s how we see this playing out.

Founded in 2013, Arralis is headquartered at the University of Limerick campus with a design centre in Belfast.

It also operates design facilities in Manchester and Hong Kong, a sales office in Beijing and a factory in Wuhu city in China, and employs more than 50 people around the world.

If you think Arralis is only looking eastwards, you’re wrong; the company is hoping to establish an American base soon.

“We haven’t been able to give the US the attention it deserves. We’re in talks with quite a number of people there in terms of locations and getting manufacturing running over there.

“Europe is home …  but the US and China are the big markets for what we do.”

Speaking of which, Lunn frequently has to explain what it is that Arralis’ technology does – he jokingly says that he tells family and friends “as little as possible” about his work.

“Essentially what we’re doing is, we’re capturing a new area of frequency and we’re using those areas of frequency to put eyes on anything that moves and to communicate as well,” he says.

“We’ve moved into millimetre waves. It used to be microwaves. We’ve moved into the higher frequency, millimetre waves, and that’s where we specialise.”

It all sounds a bit sci-fi and fanciful – until you look at some of Arralis’ current customers: the European Space Agency (ESA), the UK’s Ministry of Defence, aerospace giant Airbus, and Chinese firms Beijing Bluesky Aviation Technology and Sino TekCo.

Orion Service Module for NASA space capsule ESA director general Johann Dietrich Woerner Source: Ingo Wagner/DPA/PA Images

Today, Arralis’ technology is mostly used for the likes of helicopter and spacecraft landing systems. But that’s not where Lunn sees the company’s future.

“We could build a very nice company and have profitability in two years off the aero-defence work, but we had set ourselves a higher goal and a bigger challenge,” he says.

Our big push now is into the autonomous vehicle space. Essentially you’re taking out the driver. You’ve got to replace them with someone or something. We’re developing the machine that allows the car to see and identify hazards.

Lunn says the radar technology that Arralis is building will facilitate ‘level-five autonomy’, where a vehicle can drive without any human intervention.

As well as building radars for self-driving cars, Arralis’ technology will be used in telecommunications for what Lunn describes as “high-speed, completely wireless broadband from space”.

Data

From a marketing perspective, the communications and self-driving element of Arralis’ business seem like two distinct products, but Lunn says cars won’t be able to drive on their own without the right comms.

“Next time you sit in your car, look out your window and look at what data your eye is taking in when you’re driving … You have a machine that’s taking in all that data. We’re 10 times increasing the amount of data that the machine is taking.

“You’ve got to process that and communicate it off the car in real time so that you’re continually learning and continually adapting the same that a human would,” he says.

The autonomous vehicle sector has two options: put supercomputers in cars, which would increase manufacturing costs, or “communicate high-speed with that car at all times”.

“The very logical way of doing that is with satellites,” he says. “Obviously within the city you can use 4G or 5G networks now. But eventually you’ll have to have that everywhere because cars don’t only drive in cities. That’s where the market becomes the same place.”

Lunn says the day we’ll see cars driving around by themselves is a long way off, but testing will begin in 2020.

He says self-driving will become a reality first in cities with sophisticated public transport systems and where commuters have ditched car ownership and embraced car-sharing services and Uber – with that in mind, “Ireland will be the laggard,” Lunn says.

“You’re starting to see it in the likes of Hong Kong, Sydney, Vienna, Berlin. These places are getting ahead of everyone.”

‘iPhone moment’

Lunn says the day the first truly autonomous vehicle comes onto the market will be “an iPhone moment” – while there are plenty of car companies tinkering in the technology, only one or two will capture the market.

“If you remember the Nokia mobile phone days, in the same factory you would have guys working on Nokia generation 10 and generation three. They had to sell four, five, six, seven, eight and nine in between.

“You’ve got an element of that as well (with autonomous vehicles). The car companies won’t want to drop their existing markets and existing vehicles.”

Right now, Arralis is working with “the biggest guys that we can’t talk about” to get to that iPhone moment in the future and will remain tight-lipped till then.

“It’s a really secretive industry. To be honest, it suits us just fine. It gives you a chance to develop that (technology) without that pressure,” Lunn says.

“You’re talking about replacing a human in a car. That needs all eyes focused on the technology and getting it right. Not on fanfare. We’ve had too much of that in the marketplace.

I’d rather be with the guys who are quietly going to take over the world rather than the guys who say they’re going to and never do anything.

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Conor McMahon and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Large live black beetle found in pre-washed bag of salad bought in Dublin Tesco
50,762  85
2
Grieving father says his four children were killed by their grandfather in premeditated murder
48,870  9
3
Man gets €20,000 in compensation after becoming depressed on late shifts
39,619  0
Fora
1
A 'slow adventure' tourist attraction will be rolled out from Dublin... to Longford
1,193  0
2
A worker got €20,000 in compensation after becoming depressed on late shifts
885  0
3
‘It’s frightening how we will suffer’: Why Irish drinks producers are fighting new labelling laws
226  0
The42
1
As it happened: Mayo v Galway, Connacht SFC
53,012  44
2
As it happened: Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster SHC
47,584  21
3
As it happened: Premier League final day match tracker
33,456  18
DailyEdge
1
A man is in police custody after invading the stage during the UK's Eurovision performance
80,511  31
2
Israel has won the Eurovision Song Contest 2018
66,995  177
3
Just 22 of the best tweets from this year's Eurovision
10,895  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CANCER
Q&amp;A: Can pregnant women receive cancer treatment?
Q&A: Can pregnant women receive cancer treatment?
A cancer fundraising appeal by an Irish mother-of-three in Australia is going viral
'Talk is cheap': Emma Mhic Mhathúna criticises the government on The Late Late Show
OPINION
Justice Minister: 'I have seen many women shake with fear of not being believed by a Garda or a court'
Justice Minister: 'I have seen many women shake with fear of not being believed by a Garda or a court'
Column: 'We are ill. We are not faking this illness. It is not in our heads'
Brian Merriman: 'Identity theatre is always relevant'
GARDA
No files on 'privileged' garda systems labelling McCabe a 'target' or a 'suspect', Tribunal told
No files on 'privileged' garda systems labelling McCabe a 'target' or a 'suspect', Tribunal told
Car stopped in Clare leads to €250k cannabis seizure
Man charged over €335,000 MDMA and cannabis seizure in Meath

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie