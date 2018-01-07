Man (50s) has arm broken after burglars armed with baseball bats attack home

TWO MEN IN their 50s were injured and taken to hospital after an aggravated burglary in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim last night.

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses to the incident at a property in the Clonmore Walk area at around 8.30pm.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “The front windows of a house were smashed and entry gained by three males wielding baseball bats.

Two men in their 50s were assaulted inside the property. One sustained a cut to the back of his head and the other a large cut to the top of his head and a suspected broken arm.

Both men were taken to hospital for their injuries, Crothers said, and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between 8pm and 8.30pm last night is urged to call the PSNI.