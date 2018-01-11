Man 'happy to be alive' after bear attacked him while he was letting dog out of house

A MAN HAS said he was letting his dog outside for a walk in Florida when a large bear attacked him.

Andrew Meunier told local media outlet Wink News that when he let his dog out of his home at about 11pm on Tuesday, a 4-foot bear was standing next to him when he stepped outside.

He told the Collier County Sheriff’s Department his dog was scared and ran back inside.

Meunier said he struggled to get away from the bear but managed to get back through his front door.

Meunier suffered a facial laceration during the attack. He sought treatment at a local hospital and received 41 stitches.

“I’m just happy to be alive,” Meunier said. “It could’ve been a totally different story.”