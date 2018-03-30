One for the weekend: A trip around the historic Beara peninsula

WHETHER WREATHED IN mist and cloud or almost glowing under the sun, the landscape of the BearaÂ Peninsula is a truly unforgettable place. A place full of folklore and legends, home to An CailleachÂ BÃ©ara, who according to folk tradition, lived seven times before she turned to stone.

The ruggedÂ peninsula abounds with archaeological monuments, and it is particularly rich in prehistoric heritageÂ with numerous stone circles, megalithic tombs and standing stones. In the medieval period, itÂ became the territory of the Oâ€™Sullivan Beare lordship, who controlled the waters around Beara withÂ armed galleys until the last Oâ€™Sullivan Beare was expelled following the Battle of Kinsale.

DuringÂ the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries, it became a place of plantation and later aÂ focus for British military might as they sought to fortify and protect the strategic harbours of theÂ area. I recommend starting your journey by taking the ferry from Castletownbere to Bere Island.

The story of Bere Island is shaped by the waters that surround it. Following the attempted landing atÂ Bantry Bay by French forces in support of the Rebellion of 1798, the British began to invest inÂ fortifying the entire bay, particularly around the valuable anchorage at Berehaven. During 1805,Â four Martello towers, artillery batteries, an officersâ€™ barracks and a signal tower were constructed onÂ Bere Island, and the island continued to be fortified at great expense throughout the first decade ofÂ the 19th century.

However, the necessity to continue the costly defensive development beganÂ to wane following the final defeat of Napoleon at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815 and by 1828 theÂ batteries were described as being dismantled and in a state of dilapidation.

A new phase of defensive development began by 1900, with the establishment of a series ofÂ defences that would protect shipping in the deep waters of Berehaven. This included LonehortÂ Battery, the largest artillery battery on the island. This fort developed to have a series ofÂ watchtowers, gun emplacements, ammunition stores and barrack accommodation, all surrounded byÂ a deep moat.

The name Lonehort may derive from the Viking term longphort, meaning â€˜a shipÂ enclosureâ€™; these were often temporary fortified camps, that in some instances turned intoÂ permanent settlement. Evidence of the Vikings was discovered nearby, in the form of a boat-naust.Â This was a secure place where Viking ships could be pulled up onto the beach for repair or storage.

Lonehart Battery on Bere Island. Source: Neil Jackman

Berehaven became a key station for the Royal Navy during the First World War, and it continued asÂ a British naval port following the War of Independence, becoming one of the â€˜Treaty Portsâ€™. TheseÂ ports, including Lonehort and the defences of Bere Island, were formally handed over to the IrishÂ state in 1938.

The Beara Way Walking Trail will lead you around Bere Island to give you a closerÂ look at the formidable defences. At present there is no access into the battery, but the localÂ community is working hard to preserve the site and hope to open it to the public in the future.

After returning to the mainland, it is well worth visiting the stone circle Derreenataggart. Bear rightÂ at the south-western end of Castletownbere following the road onto West End Park and then theÂ Rock. Turn left after 1km (signposted for the stone circle) and the site will be on your right afterÂ 500m with a small parking area opposite.

Positioned on level ground on the south-eastern slope ofÂ Miskish Mountain, the stone circle at Derreenataggart is another interesting example of the BronzeÂ Age ritual landscape of Irelandâ€™s south-west. The circle affords a lovely view over the landscapeÂ towards Bere Island. Teernahillane Ring Fort is further along the road to the north-west.

Derreenataggart stone circle. Source: Neil Jackman

After visiting the stone circle, head back to the R572 and continue southwards through the stunningÂ landscape all the way to the very tip of the peninsula. Here you can enjoy the unique experience of aÂ ride in Irelandâ€™s only cable car as you take a trip to Dursey Island. This is a quiet and scenic oasis, aÂ haven for many seabirds, such as choughs and gannets, while the surrounding waters are frequentedÂ by whales, dolphins and basking sharks.

The island has a long history and is believed that it wasÂ once used as a Viking trading base, and a small medieval monastery was founded on the islandÂ perhaps in the early sixteenth century. An Oâ€™Sullivan castle was built on the small neighbouringÂ island of OileÃ¡n Beag, but it was destroyed and the garrison massacred in 1602. You can also findÂ the ruins of a signal tower built during the Napoleonic Wars.

Following your visit to Dursey Island, head back north along the R575 and stop to see a fineÂ example of a wedge tomb at Killaugh, before continuing on to discover the story of the peninsulaâ€™sÂ industrial history at Allihies. The south-west of Ireland has produced some of the oldest copperÂ mines in Europe, with sites dating back to the earliest phase of the Bronze Age. Industrial copperÂ mining in this area began in around 1812, when a landlord, John Puxley, noticed the brightÂ malachite colouration on the promontory at Dooneen.Â Over time, six productive mines wereÂ established in the Allihies region.

The first attempts at extraction were with an adit, or tunnel,Â driven deep into the quartz lode from the pebble beach below. Later, in 1821, two shafts were sunkÂ to get to the copper. To defeat the constant threat of flooding, Cornish steam engines were erectedÂ on site to pump water away from the works continually, and machinery was installed to crush theÂ quartz rock to separate out the copper ore.

At their peak, the mines provided work for more than 1,500 people. Accommodation was crampedÂ and unsanitary; occasionally more than 25 men would be packed into one small hovel. With suchÂ close conditions, disease was a constant threat and in 1832 a number died from a cholera outbreak.

Mining itself was a treacherous job, with the risk of tunnel collapse and floods, and death was aÂ constant companion to the workers. With such dangerous conditions and with low pay, it is noÂ surprise that a number of strikes are recorded in the history of the mines.

Allihies Copper Mine Museum. Source: Neil Jackman

The story of the mines is excellently told in the Copper Mine Museum, housed in the nineteenth-century Methodist church that once served the Cornish miners. It tells the story of copper mining atÂ Allihies from the Bronze Age right up to the 1960s, with interesting exhibitions and artefacts. IÂ highly recommend venturing along one of the numerous Copper Trails from the museum to see theÂ ruins of the engine houses and mine workings.

Continue further north along the R575 (merging onto the R571) you will come to the village ofÂ Ardgroom. You can find a fine stone circle just outside the village to the north-east. Follow theÂ R572 (Main Street) west and bear right when it turns into a Y-Junction. Follow this road up for justÂ over 1km and turn left (signposted for the stone circle). The site will be on your right after 500m.

There is a small area to park before the site. Cross the waterlogged and muddy fields to reach theÂ circle that stands proudly on the ridge above you. With its position at the foot of CoomacloghareÂ Mountain and beautiful views over the landscape, it is easy to imagine why this was deemed to be aÂ sacred place over 3,000 years ago.

You can discover more evidence of Bronze Age ritual landscapesÂ at Cashelkeelty, just a ten-minute drive or so from Ardgroom. Park before the sign and stile thatÂ leads to the trail. The monuments are quite a walk (perhaps 30 minutes or so) through woods andÂ then up a pretty steep slope to find the site. Here you will discover a small stone circle and standingÂ stones, with a fantastic vista over the breathtaking landscape.

Source: Neil Jackman

Further north and heading inlandÂ across the border into County Kerry, Uragh Stone Circle is well worth the visit. It is spectacularlyÂ located with a backdrop of mountains and waterfalls, and is further evidence of the importance ofÂ the peninsula during the Bronze Age.

These are just a handful of the monuments of the Beara Peninsula, it is easy to spend weeks, or evenÂ a lifetime, discovering all the stories that can be found around every corner of this wild andÂ hauntingly beautiful landscape. You can also find a number of great places to reward yourself for aÂ hard dayâ€™s exploration â€“ a pint of Murphyâ€™s in Teddy Oâ€™Sullivanâ€™s Pub is hard to beat!