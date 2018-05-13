  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 13 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Large live black beetle found in pre-washed bag of salad bought in Dublin Tesco

“How on earth could a live beetle that size get through a quality check, never mind a cleaning process.”

By Cliodhna Russell Sunday 13 May 2018, 7:45 AM
44 minutes ago 4,853 Views 25 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4004886

A LARGE BLACK beetle was found inside a pre-washed bag of salad purchased in a Dublin Tesco.

IMG_0064 (1)

The woman who bought the salad told TheJournal.ie, “I normally purchase the bagged washed salads from supermarkets, and on this occasion I bought rocket/watercress in Tesco.

I was making myself a salad and was pouring the contents of the bag of salad onto the plate, when I spotted something big and black moving in the bag. A large black beetle and it was alive.

The woman added that as the pack was already washed according to the packaging, she would have thought a beetle of this size would have been picked up on during the process.

The salad was purchased in the Tesco in Clarehall Shopping Centre in Malahide on Saturday 14 April.

The customer said she contacted the head office on Monday 16 April and was told to drop it into the local store, which she did the next day.

IMG_0063 (1)

She said details were recorded when she dropped of the salad and she received a €20 voucher but that she didn’t hear back about if the sample was sent to the quality department for an investigation.

The woman said she called the store the following week and was told that the sample she dropped in was still out the back.

I am not looking for money, I am looking to gain confidence again in the product, as this was a weekly purchase of mine and now I have gone completely off bagged salad.

“I wanted to be assured that their supplier was meeting quality standards … as how on earth could a live beetle that size get through a quality check, never mind a cleaning process.”

The woman was only contacted by Tesco after TheJournal.ie made contact with the store about the case.

She was told that all products go through rigorous quality checks and hers was an exception.

However she said, “It’s back to butterhead lettuce for me from now on.”

IMG_0065

TheJournal.ie asked Tesco if it sent the sample to a quality department for investigation and if it made any changes to its systems since the beetle was found.

In a statement a spokesperson for Tesco said, “We have extremely high standards for our products we put on our shelves and our growers work hard to inspect our salads carefully, so it’s extremely rare to hear of this sort of incident.

All of our bagged salad produce is sourced from approved suppliers, washed and quality checked before being delivered to stores. We are investigating how this may have happened with our supplier.

“We have tried to contact the customer directly to apologise for the inconvenience caused and to offer a gesture of goodwill by way of further apology.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'We are devastated': Grandparents, mother and four children killed in murder-suicide in Australia
50,167  8
2
In photos: Stunning summer morning as 200,000 walk from Darkness into Light
44,429  46
3
Could we do it? People are feeling nervously good about Ireland's chances in tonight's Eurovision
43,192  60
Fora
1
Here's what employers need to know about firing people on probation
724  0
2
A worker got €20,000 in compensation after becoming depressed on late shifts
415  0
3
This is what it will take to turn Dublin into a European cruise capital
152  0
The42
1
As it happened: Leinster v Racing 92, Champions Cup final
122,091  69
2
As it happened: Offaly v Galway, Leinster SHC
50,166  6
3
Aer Lingus apologise as Leinster fans are affected by capacity issue on Champions Cup final flight
42,349  57
DailyEdge
1
A man is in police custody after invading the stage during the UK's Eurovision performance
54,895  27
2
Israel has won the Eurovision Song Contest 2018
36,009  131
3
Everyone is talking about the glitter leggings Johnny Logan wore on the Late Late
25,857  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Cocaine addict who agreed to move guns and ammunition for 'dangerous people' jailed
Cocaine addict who agreed to move guns and ammunition for 'dangerous people' jailed
'A very loving person': Tributes paid to Westmeath judge who died at age 46 after illness
Man whose dangerous driving caused death of woman (70) allowed to attend son's Communion
HSE
Tony OâBrien has posted a video saying goodbye to HSE staff
Tony O’Brien has posted a video saying goodbye to HSE staff
John Connaghan will be the new head of the HSE - but only temporarily
'He's lashing out': Tony O'Brien criticises TDs' conduct at committee meeting
GARDAí
Woman found dead on grounds of Dublin church
Woman found dead on grounds of Dublin church
Man charged over €335,000 MDMA and cannabis seizure in Meath
Gardaí shut down seven brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny
LEINSTER
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie