This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 14 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Belfast City Council intervenes after hundreds queue outside City Hall for free doughnut giveaway

US chain Krispy Kreme had 7,000 boxes of doughnuts to give away, before they were stopped by council officials.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 13 Sep 2018, 10:36 PM
1 hour ago 9,241 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4234922
Image: Philip Toscano/PA Archive/PA Images
Image: Philip Toscano/PA Archive/PA Images

BELFAST CITY COUNCIL was forced to stop a free doughnut giveaway this afternoon after hundreds of people braved the rain for the promotion in the city centre.

Crowds queued outside Belfast City Hall for the giveaway today, when US chain Krispy Kreme had 7,000 boxes of doughnuts on hand to mark the opening of its first Irish store.

However, The Irish News reports that crowds were left disappointed after council officials found that Krispy Kreme did not have a permit for the event.

In a statement, Belfast City Council said that while the giveaway was “a wonderful impromptu gesture that raised the spirits of people in Belfast”, it had not been informed about it ahead of time.

The council said: “Our enforcement team work hard to keep the city streets free of litter so the staff member intervened as part of his daily duties to explain that to carry out this type of activity requires a permit.

“We encourage everyone to carry out random acts of kindness and understanding and can provide advice and guidance to support such initiatives.”

The chain’s first store is set to open in later this month.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Do you support the occupation of vacant properties as a form of protest?
    72,082  268
    2
    		Commissioner says form of garda attire at North Frederick Street protest 'was not correct'
    61,937  135
    3
    		'We're over the moon': Plans to build more than 500 homes near Dublin park rejected
    44,368  117
    Fora
    1
    		A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    717  0
    2
    		Irish Life is worried Amazon's huge data centre in Tallaght could affect its future housing projects
    660  0
    3
    		Ryanair cabin crew are going ahead with 'the biggest strike in the company's history'
    344  0
    The42
    1
    		'I thought football was going to be there forever…then I found out I was pregnant'
    25,579  1
    2
    		15 players from Limerick as 8 counties feature in 2018 All-Star hurling nominations
    22,498  7
    3
    		'He reminds me of the threat that Damian McKenzie brings for the All Blacks'
    22,625  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Monogamy, Mary from Manchester and multiple partners: RTÉ viewers were as baffled as Vogue Williams last night
    11,485  1
    2
    		Which RTÉ Personality Should You Marry?
    7,096  2
    3
    		Jameela Jamil's body-shamer is the physical embodiment of a fear many recognise
    6,230  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Mental health patients to be re-examined due to emergency legislation to address 'unconstitutional' law
    Mental health patients to be re-examined due to emergency legislation to address 'unconstitutional' law
    Motorist banned from driving for six months and fined €750 for parking in disabled bay
    Three jailed for combined total of over 30 years after carrying out knife and acid robberies in the UK
    GARDAí
    Commissioner says form of garda attire at North Frederick Street protest 'was not correct'
    Commissioner says form of garda attire at North Frederick Street protest 'was not correct'
    Two men released from Garda custody following gun and ammunition seizure at Dublin property
    Gardaí arrest four in crackdown on illegal TV streaming
    HOUSING
    'We're over the moon': Plans to build more than 500 homes near Dublin park rejected
    'We're over the moon': Plans to build more than 500 homes near Dublin park rejected
    FF affordable housing plan aims to give €50k subsidy to help first-time buyers purchase a home
    Men in balaclavas criticised during eviction of activists at occupied Dublin property

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie