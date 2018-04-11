'Cyber persecution' - Ulster Rugby fans take full page ad calling for Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding to be reinstated to team

The full page ad in today's edition of the paper Source: Belfast Telegraph

A GROUP OF fans of Ulster Rugby have commissioned a full page advert in today’s Belfast Telegraph newspaper calling for the reinstatement of players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding to the team.

The ad declares itself ‘fed up’ with the ‘cyber persecution’ being dealt out to the men.

Jackson and Olding, together with friends Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison, were last month acquitted of all charges after nine weeks in what came to be known as the Belfast rugby rape trial.

A crowd-funded ad has been placed in the Belfast Telegraph today calling for Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding to never play for Ulster or Ireland again https://t.co/TjFSBC541D pic.twitter.com/AqrsbhUFTI — Siobhán Fenton (@SiobhanFenton) April 6, 2018 Source: Siobhán Fenton /Twitter

The verdict, together with Jackson’s subsequent stated declaration via his solicitor that he would be suing Labour Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin for defamation, led to substantial protests around Ireland’s cities declaring solidarity with the woman who made the accusations against the men.

Today’s advert also serves as a rejoinder to a similar ad taken out recently in the same newspaper calling for Olding and Jackson to never again play for Ireland or Ulster.

“To the leadership of the Irish Rugby Football Union and Ulster Rugby,” today’s ad reads.

What is reprehensible is the extent of the social media backlash aimed at incriminating men unanimously acquitted of any crime. We are fed up with this cyber persecution.

As Ulster and Irish rugby fans, we want these innocent men reinstate and rightly allowed to resume their roles for both club and country. The IRFU should take note of the silent majority and not bow to the court of social media.

We do not expect an answer to this letter, but we do expect them to play.