Open thread: What are the best and worst Christmas presents you've ever received?

CHRISTMAS IS ABOUT a lot more than gift-giving, but it’s an important tradition for many people.

Sometimes we get brilliant gifts and sometimes they fall wide – or very wide – of the mark.

We want to know, what are the best and worst Christmas presents you’ve ever received (or given)?

To get you started here are some of the worst presents employees at TheJournal.ie have received over the years:

An already opened body mist from my aunt

My mother continued to buy me a three-pack of blank radio cassette tapes well into the noughties – about a decade after I used to record songs off the radio and make them into mixtapes

A towel and €10 phone credit from an uncle

A MASSIVE orange candle from my dad, which was about three feet high

Earrings from a friend – at the time I didn’t have my ears pierced

My (well-meaning) aunt got me a Liverpool scarf for Christmas one year, she handed it to me while I was kitted out head to toe in Man United gear

I got a Canadian-themed key ring from my aunt (she has never been to Canada nor do any of our family live there)

Now it’s your turn, let us know in the comments.